Earlier this year (just this month, in fact), Original Stitch, the company behind the rather fabulous Pokémon Shirts range, closed down for good.

However, it's not all bad news, as archivists have banded together via Discord to preserve the company's entire design range. Everything, including YouTube videos, collaborative artwork, and of course, over 500 unique Pokémon shirt designs, have been saved.





It would be such a shame for some of this gorgeous artwork to fall into obscurity. Immediately after the announcement, members in my Discord wrote a script to grab over 500 Pokemon Shirt designs from the website, including the names of the artists that drew them.It would be such a shame for some of this gorgeous artwork to fall into obscurity. pic.twitter.com/6MarRlpmNg June 29, 2023

Whether there's a plan in place to do anything with this haul is uncertain at this point, but we certainly appreciate the effort that's gone in to save the entire range. Not only that, but Twitter user Lewtwo states that the entire process only took six hours, which is frankly quite mad.

The Pokémon Shirts brand was established in 2019 before closing down entirely on June 11th, 2023. After the announcement of the closure, Original Stitch launched a range of discounts that fans could take advantage of for any last-minute purchases.

