Earlier this year (just this month, in fact), Original Stitch, the company behind the rather fabulous Pokémon Shirts range, closed down for good.
However, it's not all bad news, as archivists have banded together via Discord to preserve the company's entire design range. Everything, including YouTube videos, collaborative artwork, and of course, over 500 unique Pokémon shirt designs, have been saved.
Whether there's a plan in place to do anything with this haul is uncertain at this point, but we certainly appreciate the effort that's gone in to save the entire range. Not only that, but Twitter user Lewtwo states that the entire process only took six hours, which is frankly quite mad.
The Pokémon Shirts brand was established in 2019 before closing down entirely on June 11th, 2023. After the announcement of the closure, Original Stitch launched a range of discounts that fans could take advantage of for any last-minute purchases.
What do you make of this effort to save the Pokémon Shirts design range? Are you upset about the company's closure? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 6
I have too many sarcastic comments flowing through my mind to concentrate and choose just one.
I’m just hurt I never got anything. I had planned on buying pocket squares this year but didn’t make it a priority so oh well.
Shouldn't be sad because those fancy things were never meant for the lowly people of the outer rim, but I would still get one if I had a chance
During the last week I tried ordering a couple of the Pokémon shirts, but due to overwhelming demand their website was basically offline all the time. Saved me some money, but still kind of disappointing.
I’ve mentioned several times how much I love these shirts, so seeing them archived like this is just delightful. I know that this is outside of their own work, but I do wonder if someone was able to do this with their former One Piece, Star Wars and The Beatles line of shirts (which were a lot smaller comparatively).
I was lucky to have the chance to put one more order in for an Infernape long sleeve, a polo with an Octillery embroidery and 3 masks (Hippowdon, Quagsire, Ponyta). But it’s a real shame they didn’t get to the other 4 Pokémon generations to the same grand degree.
Loved the concept (discreet Pokémon designs that blend in with business/formalwear), but I never bought any shirts from them as I'm not confident that the measurements I provide would be accurate, and trying to get them adjusted may incur additional expenses on top of the already expensive shirts.
I wish I had bought a few, but if things did turn out well, I probably would have ended up with a whole wardrobe full of Pokémon shirts, which would be a little pathetic.
