Original Stitch, the company behind the wonderful Pokémon Shirts range of clothing, has today announced that it will be closing its doors on 11th June following the termination of Original Stitch's business.
Established in 2019, the brand has consistently provided eye-catching Pokémon-themed clothing, perfect for those who have wanted to achieve an effortlessly classy and nerdy look. The termination will mark the end of all Original Stitch, Pokémon Shirts and One Piece Shirts.
The announcement of the store's closure was made today in an email from Original Stitch, in which the brand expressed its gratitude for the customers' "unwavering support" of the store and the continued love of the Pokémon franchise:
We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage throughout this journey. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you and witnessing your enthusiasm for our Pokémon-inspired clothing. Your love for the brand and the Pokémon universe has been the driving force behind our dedication to creating unique and stylish custom clothing options.
With just under two weeks remaining before the store closes its doors for good, Original Stitch has announced a series of limited-time discounts across the site. It states that it will accept any requests for replacements or repairs within two weeks after the delivery of the final product, so long as that product is unused.
Following the announcement, we found that the Original Stitch website was inaccessible, presumably due to the increased site traffic. This is sure to change as time goes by, so keep checking back on the store over the coming days if you want to snatch up any final products before the closure.
If you need a reminder of just how much we have loved Pokémon Shirts in the past, you can watch Alex's thoughts in the video below.
Will you be sad to see Original Stitch go? Are you grabbing any last-minute products? Let us know in the comments.
I'm not surprised with those prices, I'm peeved if I can't get a shirt for under £20.
yeah, i feel wearing one of these is a guaranteed way to make sure no woman ever approaches you ever.
I just tried going on the website that seels these shirts and it said "website temporarily unavailable because of high traffic"
Was holding out for some Gen V shirts, namely for Ducklett, but it looks like that isn't in the cards. Might be for the best, the prices were not cheap.
@smithyo You make it sounds like that's a bad thing
Supremely bummed by this. I had just ordered a Pachirisu shirt a couple weeks ago and intended to order Quagsire, Hippowdon and Ponyta masks for my vacation. I haven’t even been able to get onto the site all weekend, due to traffic and maintenance, so those masks will never come in in time.
Despite sizes never feeling perfect with these shirts and the material feeling overpriced, the designs always felt like winners. I have loved any that I purchased and gifted to me. In the past years I got Yanma (the shirt on the very left on the picture above) and Crawdant and was gifted Omastar by my brother, since I gifted him a Croconaw that he loved at the time.
If I can get onto the site, I’ll probably get another shirt and see if my brother would want one of the One Piece shirts they also sell.
I liked these shirts, but the price is definitely too steep for my wallet. Guess I'll stick to my regular Qwertee tees instead of these overpriced ones. Also, a lot of people really can't pull off to look great in these shirts. I think Alex is one of the exceptions to the general rule, haha
Looks like they have all been well and truly stitched up.
@smithyo I never bought one of these - but I did buy two Hawaiians from the official store. Just last week a pretty waitress complimented my shirt. It has little Psyducks and Eevees all over it. I'm happily married and had my two kids in tow - but in another life it would have been an icebreaker. If for nothing else to start a conversation and make a drinking buddy of the opposite sex. Now granted - I am drop dead gorgeous - this is true - but still.
This is not the first time I've been complimented on the shirts - which look of a higher quality, and better overall design, quality than these.
tl;dr -not all gals are turned off by this but I'm the type of person who doesn't care anyway - never have. Which of course -makes me even more irresistible. Throw on my wit and overwhelming charm? No one is safe. NO ONE. Catch 'em all!
Well what is Alex gonna wear in his videos now?!
I like them though.
@smithyo that's a lie.
When I first met my wife I was wearing one of these, she was so impressed she let me have a Pika her Jigglypuff.
@Chaotic_Neutral if you got access to the jigglypuff, then i stand corrected
Sad to see these go despite not being personally interested in them (especially at that price, but still)!
Leave A Comment
