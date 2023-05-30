Original Stitch, the company behind the wonderful Pokémon Shirts range of clothing, has today announced that it will be closing its doors on 11th June following the termination of Original Stitch's business.

Established in 2019, the brand has consistently provided eye-catching Pokémon-themed clothing, perfect for those who have wanted to achieve an effortlessly classy and nerdy look. The termination will mark the end of all Original Stitch, Pokémon Shirts and One Piece Shirts.

The announcement of the store's closure was made today in an email from Original Stitch, in which the brand expressed its gratitude for the customers' "unwavering support" of the store and the continued love of the Pokémon franchise:

We would like to express our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and patronage throughout this journey. It has been an absolute pleasure serving you and witnessing your enthusiasm for our Pokémon-inspired clothing. Your love for the brand and the Pokémon universe has been the driving force behind our dedication to creating unique and stylish custom clothing options.

With just under two weeks remaining before the store closes its doors for good, Original Stitch has announced a series of limited-time discounts across the site. It states that it will accept any requests for replacements or repairs within two weeks after the delivery of the final product, so long as that product is unused.

Following the announcement, we found that the Original Stitch website was inaccessible, presumably due to the increased site traffic. This is sure to change as time goes by, so keep checking back on the store over the coming days if you want to snatch up any final products before the closure.

If you need a reminder of just how much we have loved Pokémon Shirts in the past, you can watch Alex's thoughts in the video below.

Will you be sad to see Original Stitch go? Are you grabbing any last-minute products? Let us know in the comments.