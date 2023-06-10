In case you missed it, Ubisoft announced a new Prince of Persia Metroidvania "inspired" platformer during the Summer Game Fest, and it's coming to the Nintendo Switch early next year.

Unfortunately for the developer Ubisoft Montpellier (known for its work on Rayman Legends), Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown hasn't got off to the best start. VGC reports it has received a "mostly negative reception" online - with more 'dislikes' than 'likes' on the official YouTube video reveals combined.

"At the time of writing, combined across all five videos, the total number of likes is 21,163, compared to 52,691 dislikes."

Twitter user 'Zalman' also notes how Nintendo's official upload has been more positively received than other versions of the reveal trailer.

While it's apparently "not entirely clear" as to why the Lost Crown's announcement trailer has been "mostly" received this way, as noted by Push Square, one reason could be that it's not the anticipated remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time. And although there's no sign of this other PoP game yet, Ubisoft says it's still on the way.

Other reasons for the 'dislikes' have referenced the trailer's rap music, and claims of it not being "faithful" to the history of the IP.

To get to the point here, the reactions to The Lost Crown on YouTube and elsewhere online have got us wondering how our own community here on Nintendo Life is feeling about this game, so we're running a basic "yes" or "no" poll to see what you think.

Are you excited about this game after watching the trailer announcement? Vote below and tell us why in the comments section.

Are you excited about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? Yes, bring it on! No thanks... Are you excited about Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown? (438 votes) Yes, bring it on! 65 % No thanks... 35 %