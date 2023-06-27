Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Indie developer Q-Games has revealed the release date for PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe, a new entry in the award-winning PixelJunk franchise that offers up side-scrolling action for up to four players. It's launching on the Nintendo eShop on July 27th, 2023 and you can nab yourself a cheeky 20% discount on pre-orders right now.

The game will feature cross-platform online play and allow for chaotic co-op brawling fun as you work to collect trash and defeat a multitude of enemies. There will be over 25 stages to explore and more than 100 unlockable items and weapons to collect as you work to 'clean-em-up'.

Here's a look at the game's key features:

- Battle rival garbage collectors in chaotic streets brawls

- Explore 5 vibrant areas with 25+ levels

- Up to 4 players couch co-op or online

- Customize your garbage truck with over 100 custom parts

- Unlock and recruit a variety of Scrappers for your roster

- Challenge your friends to fun and frantic mini games

- Immersive cyberpunk world that draws inspiration from real world Japan

Are you up for some co-op beat-em-up action when PixelJunk Scrappers Deluxe launches this July? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.