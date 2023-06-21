As part of the Nintendo Direct celebrations, Nintendo's New York store has announced it will be airing the livestream on-site.

It will be on a "first-come, first-served basis" so if you happen to be located in this area or can make the trip in - be mindful of this. The broadcast will get underway on 21st June 2023 at 10AM ET local time.

As mentioned in the original announcement, the show is set to run for about 40 minutes and will be mostly dedicated to titles launching later this year. This includes some information about the upcoming release Pikmin 4.