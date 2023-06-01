Nintendo has officially announced that its next free game trial for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers will be NBA 2K23, which is stepping onto the court from 7th June.

While this addition in 2K's long-running basketball franchise missed out on the MyNBA Eras mode and the MyPlayer 'City' unique to next-gen consoles, there is still a lot to be interested in here. 2K23 introduced the Michael Jordan Challenge where you play through different iconic moments from the legendary player's career, and you still have all of the usual court time available in MyPlayer, MyTeam and more.

It might have taken a pretty big hit on the visual side of things, but getting the chance to play 2K's latest on the move — and for free, no less — means that this is a difficult offer to get crossover (hehe).





Download now so you're ready to hit the court from 07/06: pic.twitter.com/lKMsIrLnDP #NintendoSwitchOnline members can try NBA 2K23 for free with this slam dunk of a Game Trial!Download now so you're ready to hit the court from 07/06: https://t.co/4rsrjby61A June 1, 2023

Those with a Switch Online membership will be able to play the game for free from 7th-13th June, at which point you will have to pay for the full experience.

If you want a reminder of our thoughts on the game from when it was released last year, you can find our complete review below.