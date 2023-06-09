Earlier this week, Nintendo surprised fans by adding two Game Color titles and a few other games to the Switch Online service.

One of these titles, in particular, was Kirby Tilt 'n' Tumble. Now, if you haven't actually played this game before - it's well worth a look as it features motion controls. And the Switch version of the game even replicates this feature. Instead of moving a Game Boy Color about, you've now got to rotate your Switch or gyro-enabled controller.

To help illustrate how this game is actually played, Nintendo has now released a brief trailer:

It's not much, but it will hopefully spread awareness that there's a slightly different experience like this now available in the Game Boy library on Nintendo Switch Online. Here's the official PR description about this 2001 release:

"When you move, Kirby moves! This action game was released for the Game Boy™ Color system in 2001 and features the ever-adorable Kirby! In this game, it’s all about how Kirby tilts and tumbles! This twist on classic Kirby gameplay adds new levels of fun. Kirby moves left, right, forward and backward based on the movement of the system you hold in your hands!"

