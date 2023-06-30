If you happen to be located in the US and can set aside a few days in late July, you might be interested in checking out the anime and gaming experience 'Dream Con 2023' taking place in Austin, Texas.

Nintendo of America will be a sponsor of the 2023 event. Nintendo games have "played a major part in past events" and there will be even more relevant tournament opportunities this year - covering titles like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (1 v 1), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (sponsored), and a bunch of third-party games like Dragon Ball FighterZ and Mortal Kombat 11.

Nintendo employees will also be joining in on the fun at Dream Con 2023 to bring smiles to the community. Here's what Nintendo had to say about this upcoming event taking place between July 28-30:

“Nintendo is absolutely thrilled for the opportunity to have a presence at Dream Con. The diverse and welcoming community you’ve collectively built around fun and self-expression is incredible, and we’re honored to be a part of it. We understand how much this convention means to you, the culture, and we can’t wait to meet you!”

You can see the full schedule and tournaments for this year's Dream Con over on the official website.