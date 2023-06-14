If you're unable to attend the Nintendo Live 2023 event in Seattle this coming September, then worry not, because Nintendo might well be heading to a city near you when it kicks off the 'Summer of Play' tour this week.

Lasting from June 15th to August 28th, Nintendo will be touring the US from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in a bid to engage with the community with games and special goodies up for grabs. Attendees will be able to play a number of Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Pikmin 4, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and also take part in Summer activities.

You'll be gifted a Nintendo Summer of Play passport when you attend, which you can get stamped for every activity in which you take part. Complete the passport and you'll be rewarded with some goodies. Folks with a My Nintendo account will also be granted 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points along with a free gift while supplies last.

Here's a peek at where Nintendo will be heading during the Summer:

Mall of America - Minneapolis, MN - June 15th to June 18th Great Lakes Crossing Outlets - Detroit, MI - June 22nd to June 25th Meatpacking District Pop Up - New York, NY - June 29th - July 2nd West Town Mall - Knoxville, TN - July 7th to July 10th The Florida Mall - Orlando, FL - July 20th to July 23rd Barton Creek Square - Austin, TX - July 28th to July 31st FlatIron Crossing - Denver, CO - August 17th to August 20th Santa Monica Place® - Los Angeles, CA - August 25th to August 28th

Nintendo has also stated that it will add an additional city "soon". This will presumably take place in the gap between its events in Austin and Denver. It definitely seems like it might be a worthy alternative if you're unable to get yourself to Seattle for Nintendo Live.