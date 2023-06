The Pokémon Company has announced a new "limited-time" distribution for Scarlet and Violet and if you want to claim it, you should probably do it right now.

This time around it's a Bronzong - celebrating the Pokémon Japan Championships. It's available from now until tomorrow (that's 11th June 2023). The code you'll need for this one is 22SEN10RCHAMP (thanks, Serebii.net).