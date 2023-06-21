GameMill Entertainment is speeding onto the track later this year with a brand new racing game — NASCAR Arcade Rush, a new arcade-style racer that looks to deliver a new racing experience based on the iconic stock car-racing sport.

Launching on Switch later this year, NASCAR Arcade Rush delivers online and local multiplayer while bringing a unique arcade twist to many of NASCAR's most iconic tracks and cars. The game has been created to celebrate the storied 75-year history of stock car racing.

We haven't got a debut trailer for the game just yet, but we do have some rather electrifying screenshots from the game, along with some info from GameMill itself. Plus, we're pretty sure that's a UFO in the art...

Experience the high-octane thrill of NASCAR racing in a completely new way with intense arcade races on iconic NASCAR tracks, totally reengineered with jaw-dropping twists, hair-raising turns, gravity-defying jumps, nitro boosts and other surprises. Customize your car and driver as you compete to take the top position across a variety of game modes, including the Career NASCAR Cup Series plus online and local multiplayer.

Key Features - Iconic Tracks, Wild Twists: Experience iconic NASCAR tracks like Talladega Superspeedway, Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and more in all-new ways that will thrill your imagination and deliver a new level of playability within the vaunted NASCAR video game franchise. - Race Your Way: Choose from a full array of vehicles spanning 75 years of stock car racing history and horsepower. Customize your car and driver to suit your style with new paint schemes, rims, spoilers, visual effects, suits, helmets and more, with thousands of combinations to discover.



- Robust Racing Modes: NASCAR Arcade Rush features expansive single-player modes including the Career NASCAR Cup Series, Quick Race and Time Attack. Take on your friends in thrilling head-to-head local multiplayer, or race rivals around the world in 12-player online multiplayer.

A physical version of the game has been announced for PS5, but not for Switch. We'll let you know if that changes, of course. Otherwise, there's the NASCAR Project-X Bundle, which is essentially the digital deluxe version of the game. At £49.99, you'll get the base game along with some extra features:

● A hovercraft car model developed as part of Project-X

● Project-X paint scheme, rims, wheels, and spoiler

● Project-X-themed drivers suit and helmet

● Project-X team sponsorship option

● Project-X vehicle FX package

● A set of four additional in-game emojis to showcase your style

NASCAR Arcade Rush pulls up to the start line later this year. Will you be checking this out in 2023? Line up in the comments and let us know.