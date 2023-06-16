Atlus has been bursting at the seams with news lately, hasn't it?. After Persona 5 Tactica leaked last weekend, the subsequent official reveal at the Xbox Games Showcase, and then confirmation from Atlus that the strategy RPG is indeed coming to Switch (keeping up?), the developer has confirmed that it will have more details to share at Anime Expo 2023 next month.

A whole panel dedicated to this new Persona 5 spin-off is lined up for 3rd July at the annual convention in Los Angeles. Starting at 10am and going on until 11am, the panel will be held in Petree Hall and will be hosted by Chris Lam.

Along with some news on the brand new strategy RPG, four of the game's voice actors will be there to talk about returning to their roles — or in the case of one of them, making their Persona series debut: Matthew Mercer (Yusuke Kitagawa, Fox), Cherami Leigh (Makoto Niijima, Queen), Xanthe Huynh (Haru Okumura, Noir) and newcomer Leeanna Albanese (Erina).

If you're going to Anime Expo in a few weeks' time and you're a Persona fan, then this is a must-attend panel, surely. There's an exclusive poster for Persona 5 Tactica being handed out at the event too, so if you're at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 3rd July, what are you waiting for?

Later on in the day — while the game is (currently) not coming to Switch — Persona 3 Reload is also getting a voice actor panel at Petree Hall at 7pm. Maaaaybe Atlus could be very kind and instead of 'Burn My Dread' maybe change the song to 'Burn My OLED' and announce a Switch version? We'll see ourselves out...

Persona 5 Tactica is looking every bit as stylish as Persona 5 Royal and Persona 5 Strikers. With visuals inspired by the cute art style of Persona Q2, Tactica throws the Phantom Thieves into some flashy strategy battles along with their Personas.