Metroid Prime Remastered launched on the Switch earlier this year, and Metroid Fusion followed with a release on the Switch Online GBA service. Obviously, there's still more to come for Metroid fans, and today actually marks six years since Nintendo originally announced Metroid Prime 4 was in development for the Switch.

While there are no official announcements to share, it seems there could still be some developments happening behind the scenes. The latest discovery, as highlighted by Nintendo of America's Careers on social media, is Retro Studios is currently seeking a VFX Artist, Animator, Senior External Environment Artist and is also looking to fill a number of other positions.

Of course, it's not entirely clear if the team is hiring for this specific project or could be assigning newly recruited talent to something else. All of the job listings though include the following line:

"Announced by Nintendo in January 2019, Retro Studios is currently in the midst of developing Metroid Prime 4 for the Nintendo Switch."

January 2019 was the date when Nintendo officially announced development on Metroid Prime 4 had been scrapped and restarted, with Retro Studios returning to get the project back on track.

In a recent earnings report last month, Nintendo listed Metroid Prime 4 with a release date of 'TBA'.