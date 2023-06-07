Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you've played 20XX, we're confident in betting that 30XX is one of your most anticipated games. The lighting-fast roguelike's sequel is leaving Early Access in Q3 2023, which means that 30XX will also be coming to Switch at the same time as its 1.0 launch.

Developer Batterystaple Games calls 30XX a "mega-roguelike", which should tell you everything you need to know. Visually inspired by Mega Man, 30XX comes with tailored difficulty settings and a brand new Maker Mode — which will allow you to make your own levels and comes from the man behind the Mega Man Maker fan project.

We had a blast with 20XX back in 2018, and we said that "Playing 20XX has an addictive rhythm to everything." We couldn't put it down, frankly, and we scored it an 8/10: