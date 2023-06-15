Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

GB Studio Central — the online community-led publication that focuses on games created in the popular GB Studio — has announced that it's releasing a magazine. Yes, an actual magazine! And it's absolutely gorgeous.

Announced last week, GB Studio Magazine aims to curate articles from the GB Studio Central site and present them in beautiful paper form. Led by Eric Mack, presentation-wise, the magazine is meant to invoke Nintendo Power - which is plain to see from the lovely cover. The first cover features the characters and setting of GB Studio's in-built sample game, which is a nice little touch.

The magazine isn't just designed for GB Studio enthusiasts. Within the pages are helpful tips and tricks that will help ease you into the stunning world of GB Studio game development. It's also just extremely well put together, as you can see from the trailer above.

To celebrate the announcement, GB Studio Central is also holding a giveaway which will net you a year's subscription to the magazine:

We'll randomly select one winner from the correct responses to win a year's subscription to GB Studio Magazine. Current subscribers are eligible too. — GB Studio Central (@gbs_central) June 14, 2023

The inaugural issue is due to be sent to production on 19th June, and you can snap up a copy by signing up for the magazine's Patreon. There are three different tiers you can sign up for to receive and support the magazine

1.0 – Supporter (USD $3 / GBP £3)

– Supporter (USD $3 / GBP £3) 2.0 – Digital Edition (USD $7.50 / GBP £6.50)

– Digital Edition (USD $7.50 / GBP £6.50) 3.0 – Physical Edition (USD $20 / GBP £17)

Following this, magazines will be produced on a quarterly basis.

We can't wait to get our hands on this one — it's a wonderful celebration of the Game Boy and the community that has rallied around the little console. And this all stems from Chris Maltby's GB Studio and the community built up by Mack.

What do you think of this magazine? Will you be signing up to get your copy? Let us know in the comments.