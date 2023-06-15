GB Studio Central — the online community-led publication that focuses on games created in the popular GB Studio — has announced that it's releasing a magazine. Yes, an actual magazine! And it's absolutely gorgeous.
Announced last week, GB Studio Magazine aims to curate articles from the GB Studio Central site and present them in beautiful paper form. Led by Eric Mack, presentation-wise, the magazine is meant to invoke Nintendo Power - which is plain to see from the lovely cover. The first cover features the characters and setting of GB Studio's in-built sample game, which is a nice little touch.
The magazine isn't just designed for GB Studio enthusiasts. Within the pages are helpful tips and tricks that will help ease you into the stunning world of GB Studio game development. It's also just extremely well put together, as you can see from the trailer above.
To celebrate the announcement, GB Studio Central is also holding a giveaway which will net you a year's subscription to the magazine:
The inaugural issue is due to be sent to production on 19th June, and you can snap up a copy by signing up for the magazine's Patreon. There are three different tiers you can sign up for to receive and support the magazine
- 1.0 – Supporter (USD $3 / GBP £3)
- 2.0 – Digital Edition (USD $7.50 / GBP £6.50)
- 3.0 – Physical Edition (USD $20 / GBP £17)
Following this, magazines will be produced on a quarterly basis.
We can't wait to get our hands on this one — it's a wonderful celebration of the Game Boy and the community that has rallied around the little console. And this all stems from Chris Maltby's GB Studio and the community built up by Mack.
What do you think of this magazine? Will you be signing up to get your copy? Let us know in the comments.
[source gbstudiocentral.com]
I am officially subscribed. Haha
Good to hear it's available also digitally as not everyone, me included, can afford getting physical copies for long if at all because of shipping etc. so I'll definitely consider this unlike exclusively physical books/magazines (* cough * GameBook by Ninty Media, more than piracy they're fighting potential customers * cough *)
@JohnnyMind the shipping is already included for the price of the physical mag! It'll ship internationally, no extra cost.
Though, the digital version is a good option as well
@ERIC_MACK Ended up going for the digital edition since the physical one is kind of pricey even if it includes international shipping but still, really nice of them!
