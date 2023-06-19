Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you cast your mind back to 2018, you might remember that rumour of a Star Fox racing game, dubbed 'Star Fox Grand Prix', took the gaming world by storm. There was a logo mockup, comparisons to other Nintendo IPs and countdowns to every upcoming Direct with the hope that it would be "the one".

However, five years on there is still no sign of the rumoured racer, so what happened? Was the game ever real or nothing more than internet gossip? These are the questions that YouTube channel DidYouKnowGaming? answers in its latest video, uncovering the truth behind one of Nintendo's biggest mysteries.

Combining over two years of interviews and research, the video explains that Star Fox Grand Prix was never anything more than a rumour and even goes as far as to note how it all started. Yes, it turns out that the long-discussed game was in fact a hoax that had its legitimacy boosted thanks to a photoshopped logo and a good amount of online chatter.

Of course, it is difficult to pin down the precise origins of Star Fox Grand Prix. Was there confusion surrounding the release of Starlink: Battle for Atlas on Switch (which, notably, went on to contain racing elements starring the McCloud crew), or was it simply an online hoax that got out of hand? Each route is explored by DidYouKnowGaming, and it's clear that some are more likely than others.

You will have to check out the full video above for all of the details about what went down five years ago, but given the amount of time and care that the channel has spent digging into the mystery, it's safe to say that this answer is the real deal. It looks like no Star Fox racing title is coming to the Switch any time soon.