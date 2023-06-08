Uh oh, someone at Sony might have something to answer for. Going by a trailer that appeared on the PlayStation Store today, The Game Kitchen's Blasphemous II is apparently launching on 24th August 2023, which is in line with its previous summer release date (via Gematsu on Twitter).

We can confirm that, at the time of writing this, the trailer is live on the PlayStation Store (on PS5) and that the above date is shown at the end of the trailer, along with some stunning animated cutscenes and gory Metroidvania gameplay.

There's a new trailer for Blasphemous II on PlayStation Store (viewable on console) with an August 24 release date. Announcement coming today I'm assuming. pic.twitter.com/WFtKZWh3Ro June 8, 2023

This highly-anticipated sequel was first teased back in 2021, and then things were relatively quiet until earlier this year when it made a surprise appearance during a Nintendo Indie World presentation.

We assume this was meant to be a big reveal at tonight's Summer Game Fest 2023 Opening Showcase, but it slipped out a teensy bit early. Oopise. We'll post the trailer and the official announcement as and when it comes.

Will you be picking up Blasphemous II later in the year? Let us know down below.