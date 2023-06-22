Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Outright Games has announced Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition, a brand new 3D action-adventure starring the one and only Bumblebee. There's no firm release date available at the time of writing, but it's currently scheduled to launch at some point this year.

Based on the Transformers: Earthspark TV show, the game has been created for all ages with particular emphasis on freedom of exploration, text legibility, control setups, and difficulty curves to ensure that younger audiences will be able to enjoy the game.

Here's some more information from Outright Games:

TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK - Expedition puts fans behind the wheel of the iconic hero Bumblebee, as he drifts, drives, and fights his way across a new but familiar world. The game aims to faithfully recreate the environment and feel of the ground-breaking animated series, as Bumblebee sets off on his own adventure to face a mysterious threat from his past and stop the series villain Dr. Meridian, aka "Mandroid", from recovering missing pieces of an ancient technology. As part of this action-packed journey, players will be able to freely explore three massive biomes and complete quests from their Terran allies, the first TRANSFORMERS robots to be born on Earth, and new original characters from the TV series. To complete his mission Bumblebee will also fight against and alongside fan-favorite legacy TRANSFORMERS bots including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.

Deep levels of exploration and combat reward players for undertaking multiple playthroughs as they unlock a diverse range of upgrades and abilities that allow access to previous locations, and to discover secrets in previously inaccessible areas. Unlock the skills needed to take down Decepticons with spectacular ultimate attacks and customize Bumblebee by selecting a variety of engine energy trails when in vehicle mode.

