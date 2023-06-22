Outright Games has announced Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition, a brand new 3D action-adventure starring the one and only Bumblebee. There's no firm release date available at the time of writing, but it's currently scheduled to launch at some point this year.
Based on the Transformers: Earthspark TV show, the game has been created for all ages with particular emphasis on freedom of exploration, text legibility, control setups, and difficulty curves to ensure that younger audiences will be able to enjoy the game.
Here's some more information from Outright Games:
TRANSFORMERS: EARTHSPARK - Expedition puts fans behind the wheel of the iconic hero Bumblebee, as he drifts, drives, and fights his way across a new but familiar world. The game aims to faithfully recreate the environment and feel of the ground-breaking animated series, as Bumblebee sets off on his own adventure to face a mysterious threat from his past and stop the series villain Dr. Meridian, aka "Mandroid", from recovering missing pieces of an ancient technology.
As part of this action-packed journey, players will be able to freely explore three massive biomes and complete quests from their Terran allies, the first TRANSFORMERS robots to be born on Earth, and new original characters from the TV series. To complete his mission Bumblebee will also fight against and alongside fan-favorite legacy TRANSFORMERS bots including Optimus Prime, Grimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm, and Skywarp.
Deep levels of exploration and combat reward players for undertaking multiple playthroughs as they unlock a diverse range of upgrades and abilities that allow access to previous locations, and to discover secrets in previously inaccessible areas. Unlock the skills needed to take down Decepticons with spectacular ultimate attacks and customize Bumblebee by selecting a variety of engine energy trails when in vehicle mode.
Will you be adding Transformers: Earthspark - Expedition to your Switch library when it launches later this year? Let us know with a comment.
Comments 11
TRANSFORMERS BY OUTRIGHT GAMES !!! 😃
Another kids game collection by Outright Games for my PS5. 🥰
Just give us a port of Devastation already.
Given how much the background looks like Sonic Boom, I think I'm good.
Can we stop hiring high school kids to make these games? They are so low quality, it's embarrassing. Every time I see a Transformers game announced I get excited, and then immediately disappointed.
This looks intriguing, like a 3D metroidvania like Prey.
Talking transformers, I'm m surprised we haven't gotten ports/remakes of war/fall of cybertron. Loved those games
We really need that Transformers by Platinum ported over.
@BetterThanVegas your current pfp is how I feel about this game.
For those wondering about the Cybertron games, the studio that made them was assimilated into the CoD machine for moar profits so we may not see them for a while.
@YANDMAN Devastation is the only really decent Transformers game ever, really, isn’t it ? (I still like the one on the Game Boy Color, mind – it’s good for what it is. Probably would like the PS2 Transformers Armada too if the difficulty wasn’t ridiculously high.)
@Chaotic_Neutral those might not see a remake due to license issues that's why you can't buy them anymore on steam or PS3 you can only get them physically which is sad.
There was a transformers game on the Wii U that was really fun that had a similar look to this but I can't remember what it was called
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...