But what about everyone else, eh? For the most part, we are not alone in our admiration, with a near-perfect score echoing across almost the entire board.

We will kick things off with IGN, for which writer Tom Marks also gave the game a 10/10. The critic stated that the game improves on Breath of the Wild in every way and particularly enjoyed the new underground sections.

Nintendo has followed up a triumph with a triumph, expanding and evolving a world that already felt full beyond expectation and raising the bar ever higher into the clouds.

Steve Watts for GameSpot followed suit with another 10/10 review, praising the scope of the open world and arguing that the game's story is one of the series' best.

There is a specific moment in this story that will go down as one of the most memorable in all of Zelda canon.

Keeping the perfect scores going, VGC gave Tears of the Kingdom a 5/5, with writer Jordan Middler giving a particular shout-out to the game's side quests.

The tiny stories tucked away in a corner, the small interpersonal dramas that make the world feel like it’s in a state of transition after Breath of the Wild.

Similarly, Keza MacDonald from The Guardian also gave a 5/5. While she found the controls to be a little fiddly at first, this was overshadowed by the love that she had for the game's focus on creativity.

The sense of freedom here is intoxicating. The kingdom of Hyrule is vast and full of diversions, and being able to move freely between the skies and the ground down below is a thrill that never wears off.

Dropping every so slightly, Joel Franney at GamesRadar gave the game a 4.5/5, stating that the sequel was well worth the wait with some fantastic new systems, though they struggled to gel with certain new areas of the map

Tears of the Kingdom sets a standard for immersive gameplay that most major games don't even try to achieve, let alone match.

And finally, Eurogamer reviewed the game with a 4/5. Writer Edwin Evans-Thirlwell particularly liked the contrast between the Sky Islands and the underground sections, though they felt that it grew a little repetitive at times.