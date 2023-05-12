By the you're reading this, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is either out now, or very close to launching.

To celebrate, Nintendo of America is showcasing a live Treehouse presentation to demonstrate gameplay from the sequel in an effort to help gamers prep for the adventure ahead. Nintendo has expressly stated that the livestream won't feature any story spoilers, so you can head into this one safe in the knowledge that nothing will get ruined for you. The show will kick off at 6:45pm PT / 9:45 pm ET / Friday 02:45am BST / Friday 11:45am AET.

It's not known at this time exactly how long the livestream will go on, and chances are many of you will likely be playing the game yourselves, but it might be worth checking out if you're still waiting for your delivery or download!