Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

PlatinumGames has today announced that some brand new DLC for 2020's The Wonderful 101: Remastered is finally available to download. What's more, this new content — originally promised as a stretch goal via the game's Kickstarter campaign — is completely free.

Part One of the DLC is available to download today and the story will continue next week as the second part releases on 26th May.

Titled 'The Wonderful One: After School Hero', this new DLC is all about Luka's journey to becoming a full-fledged superhero. The above trailer promotes the DLC's "Super-duper-fun side-scrolling laser shooting action" (catchy, huh?) and from what we have seen there is certainly a good amount of the laser shooting on display — though your mileage on how "super-duper-fun" that is may vary.

Of course, this side-scrolling gameplay is a bit of a departure from what the base game has to offer — which is more about character action as you control a 100-strong army to fight villains and solve puzzles — but we are always interested to see an expansion like this push the boat out.

For a little more information about what the DLC has to offer, check out the following from PlatinumGames:

Thrilling SIDE-SCROLLING action

Jump into classic side-scrolling action with a PlatinumGames twist. Get ready for a super-exciting experience as you blast away a bunch of enemies with your awesome lasers!

Super-fun LASER shooting

Luka uses his trusty Stingy Eye goggles to shoot a variety of lasers that decimate his foes. Use the Right Stick to freely shoot lasers in any direction! 2-D shooting has never felt so simple, fun, and intuitive! You have three laser types at your disposal. Blast away, young recruit! A variety of MODES to keep you enticed

Go hands-on with The Wonderful One: After School Hero in three different modes.

The Arcade Mode lets you experience the story of how Luka became the full-fledged hero Wonder Goggles.

The Challenge Mode lets you select and play any Drill of your choice.

In Caravan Mode, you have 5 minutes from the start of the Drill to see how high of a score you can get.

Try to clear all the unique missions set in each Drill and see if you can find some hidden areas on each stage. Re-play the game to your heart's content to explore every nook and cranny! Upload your scores to Online Ranking and compete with friends around the world to see who can get the highest scores! (Note: In order to play the Caravan Mode, you will need to download The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Part 2) and clear the Arcade Mode in Part 2.)

Part One of The Wonderful One: After School Hero is now available to download for free from the Switch eShop, with Part Two releasing next week.