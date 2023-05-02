Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A little while back, we reported on Mon-Yu, an upcoming game for the Switch that just happened to have the most ridiculous title we've seen on the console so far. As a reminder, the game is officially called Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King.

Well, the good news is that the game has been confirmed for a western release and will launch this coming Fall. Confirmed via an All Aksys 2023 update video, the first-person dungeon crawler's box art was also revealed alongside a decent peek at some direct-feed gameplay.

Here's a look at some key features:

Choose from eight different classes and a wide variety of cute character portraits to assemble your team of heroes and challenge the tower! Portraits from other EXPERIENCE titles also included –

Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi

Spirit Hunter: Death Mark

Spirit Hunter: NG

And more...! Find strong weapons and armor as you traverse the dungeons! Level up your heroes, class skills, and gear, and defeat the Devil Kings, no matter how many times you die! Three different play styles – Carefree, Standard & Challenging – each with a unique play experience and access to the maps.

We can't imagine anyone using Mon-Yu's full title in a retail store anytime soon, though that would be quite fun, wouldn't it? Regardless, if you're a fan of dungeon crawlers, this one might well be right up your street.



Will you be picking up Mon-Yu when it launches this coming Fall? Let us know with a comment.