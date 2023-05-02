A little while back, we reported on Mon-Yu, an upcoming game for the Switch that just happened to have the most ridiculous title we've seen on the console so far. As a reminder, the game is officially called Mon-Yu: Defeat Monsters And Gain Strong Weapons And Armor. You May Be Defeated, But Don’t Give Up. Become Stronger. I Believe There Will Be A Day When The Heroes Defeat The Devil King.
Well, the good news is that the game has been confirmed for a western release and will launch this coming Fall. Confirmed via an All Aksys 2023 update video, the first-person dungeon crawler's box art was also revealed alongside a decent peek at some direct-feed gameplay.
Here's a look at some key features:
Choose from eight different classes and a wide variety of cute character portraits to assemble your team of heroes and challenge the tower! Portraits from other EXPERIENCE titles also included –
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
Spirit Hunter: Death Mark
Spirit Hunter: NG
And more...!
Find strong weapons and armor as you traverse the dungeons! Level up your heroes, class skills, and gear, and defeat the Devil Kings, no matter how many times you die!
Three different play styles – Carefree, Standard & Challenging – each with a unique play experience and access to the maps.
We can't imagine anyone using Mon-Yu's full title in a retail store anytime soon, though that would be quite fun, wouldn't it? Regardless, if you're a fan of dungeon crawlers, this one might well be right up your street.
Will you be picking up Mon-Yu when it launches this coming Fall? Let us know with a comment.
Comments (20)
Okay, the title tried to be Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. 😅
Also, whenever I saw PS5 release from the trailer, I will definitely get the PS5 version.
My PS5 needs tons of 3rd party multi console games.
That subtitle has to be some sort of record.
bit of a "Trail of Dead" situation. We'll just be calling it "Mon-Yu." or not, as the case may be.
Anime / manga / LN naming conventions for games too now?
k.
My assumption with this trend (other than initially for the novelty) is to make the content easier to accidentally stumble across when searching digital services by keywords.
Game looks very ugly, I think I'll just stick with Etrian Odyssey for now.
I feel like they're just keeping the subtitle as a joke in the West.
Oh man! I've been dying for MYDMAGSWAAYMBDBDGUBSIBTWBADWTHDTDK to be released! So cool!
Sounds too much like Man U to me, so that's a NO from me.
@samuelvictor I think you're right, there are actually a few shovelware games on the eShop that have taken this approach to naming, to show up in results I presume.
@thom1414 can acronyms have acronyms? Red alert, we’re in dire need of that now.
Tv tropes is gunna have a field day by making it the poster child for word salad
Puts Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below into perspective.
Day 1! Wahoo. Noice
@Anti-Matter ps5 is in need of 3rd party releases in general if I gotta be honest, nearly anyone still releasing on PlayStation has been doing so on 4 for some reason
@thom1414 And I thought DQXISEOAEADE was the longest acronym I'd ever see.
Is it a subtitle or a game description? Lol!
Also, at first, because of the headline, I was wondering if the title was literally, "The Switch Game With The Most Absurd Title". 😂
@Ristar24 Yeah, certainly seems that way. For me, seeing that kind of desperate spammy tactic would put me off from even clicking to check out the game, but it obviously works for them if they keep doing it...
Yeah you can tell this is from Japan if it has a crazy long name like that. I’ll probably still check it out.
Puts Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep - A Fragmentary Passage to shame.
