The Pokémon Company has announced that it will be removing The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online app from the App Store, Google Play, and the browser version on the Pokémon website sometime this year prior to the official launch of The Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. The company made a statement today on the official Pokémon Support website.

Live is currently available to beta testers worldwide after a limited beta launch last summer and a few delays, and we're expecting to see it sometime this year. And, in turn, it looks like The Pokémon Company will be winding down operations on the current app. While no official date for the app's removal has been revealed, The Pokémon Company states that "Additional information including exact timing will be shared soon via the Pokémon Support website".

However, prior to this, from 1st March 2023, no new TCG products, including cards and deck accessories, will be added to the game. The last new sets to be added to the game, which drop on 16th February, will be the Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX, the Lucario VSTAR Special Collection, and the Kleavor VSTAR Special Collection.

In the FAQs, The Pokémon Company has shared why it's making TCG Live and why it has decided to "sunset" the current app:

Why did you decide to sunset the Pokémon TCG Online and develop Pokémon TCG Live?



"We’re always working to innovate the Pokémon TCG and provide the best possible experience for fans who want more ways to play outside of the tabletop version of the game. As the Pokémon TCG Online launched over 10 years ago, Pokémon TCG Live not only provides an opportunity to update the game and underlying technology, but also to engage more fans by offering an easily accessible online game on smartphones, tablets, PCs, and macOS devices. Pokémon TCG Live also comes with a suite of improvements, including a new card-logic engine that provides more player feedback around gameplay events, as well as a Ranked Ladder, Battle Pass, duplicate card protection with Credits, 3D avatars, updated visual effects, and more fluid gameplay."

Why are you sunsetting the Pokémon TCG Online before the official launch of Pokémon TCG Live? "The Pokémon TCG Online will be sunsetted prior to the official launch of Pokémon TCG Live so that saved content in players’ Pokémon TCG Online accounts can be migrated to Pokémon TCG Live, helping to ensure a more seamless transition for players. This also provides a more optimal experience by merging all fans into one online game, offering a greater pool of people to digitally play the Pokémon TCG."

Luckily, you'll be able to migrate your account from TCG Online to TCG Live as both services use the same Trainer Club account. Cards and Accessories are able to be transferred over, but there is a list of things that you won't be able to shift to Live over on the Support page.

As soon as we have more details on when TCG Live launches, and when TCG Online is officially removed, we'll be sure to let you know. If you're interested in joining the beta for Pokémon TCG Live, head on over to the website for all of the details.

How do you feel about the end of The Pokémon Trading Card Game Online? Will you be playing Live when it launches? Shuffle the deck and let us know in the comments.