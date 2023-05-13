The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has arrived and apart from the game, Nintendo has also released a bunch of other themed items to go with it. One of these happens to be a Link amiibo based on his new look in the sequel.

When you scan this amiibo into the new game, you'll be able to unlock helpful materials and weapons or a special themed paraglider fabric. You can also unlock different fabrics with other Zelda amiibo. If you would like to learn more about what exactly every Zelda amiibo unlocks in Tears of the Kingdom, be sure to check out our extensive Nintendo Life guide: