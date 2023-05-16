The Pokémon Company has today announced that the iconic Master Ball will be granting a 100% catch rate in Pokémon GO as it makes its way into the game for a limited time from 22nd May at 10:00am (local time).
If you have ever played a Pokémon game before (which we assume most of you will have done) then you will have come across a Master Ball. These are generally limited in number and have previously stayed firmly in our bags for the duration of our playtime for fear of "wasting" it, but hopefully, its implementation in Pokémon GO can start to alleviate some of these fears.
The news was revealed via the official @PokemonGoApp Twitter account:
Despite the message of "Play now to earn yours" in the above tweet, a look at the announcement post over on the Pokémon GO website reveals that the Master Ball will be redeemable from a Special Research quest which is set to kick off on 22nd May.
The official blog post from The Pokémon Company also says the following, suggesting that while Master Balls will remain pretty few and far between, there may be the opportunity to get your hands on more in the future.
Receiving a rare and powerful Master Ball is a special occasion—think wisely about how you’ll use it, and keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokémon GO to acquire more!
This research will be available until 1st June at 10:00am local time, so be sure to get in quickly if you want to have to chance to get a Master Ball as one of the completion rewards.
What will you be using your Master Ball on in Pokémon GO? Throw your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments (6)
They better have these in very very VERY limited capacity. Just buying these or getting them from pokestops defeats the whole point and fee you get when trying to get a well timed spinning pokeball toss on a pokemon
Niantic: First one free. Next ones will be available in a bundle for 3,99. With some razz berries on top for added flavour…
You can bet they will monetize this in bundles, then intentionally reduce catch rates on Legendaries to an annoying degree to push sales.
Can't wait to see how Niantic screws this up. Main idea; you can't use the Master Ball on raid battles, thereby defeating the purpose.
The rarest Pokeball of all! With this, I can catch ANYTHING!!!
throws Master Ball, Pokemon knocks it away/dodges at the very last second, loses Master Ball
....
@Joeynator3000 That would be a yikes from me dawg, we'll have to make sure to use a nanab berry to make it stand still before using a master ball
