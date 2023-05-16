The Pokémon Company has today announced that the iconic Master Ball will be granting a 100% catch rate in Pokémon GO as it makes its way into the game for a limited time from 22nd May at 10:00am (local time).

If you have ever played a Pokémon game before (which we assume most of you will have done) then you will have come across a Master Ball. These are generally limited in number and have previously stayed firmly in our bags for the duration of our playtime for fear of "wasting" it, but hopefully, its implementation in Pokémon GO can start to alleviate some of these fears.

The news was revealed via the official @PokemonGoApp Twitter account:





Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.



Play now to earn yours!pic.twitter.com/L8wnvwGoS3 The Master Ball: The best Poké Ball with the ultimate level of performance. With it, you will catch any wild Pokémon without fail.Available through June 1, 2023, via free Special Research.Play now to earn yours! https://t.co/GCkKFRP1Bb May 16, 2023

Despite the message of "Play now to earn yours" in the above tweet, a look at the announcement post over on the Pokémon GO website reveals that the Master Ball will be redeemable from a Special Research quest which is set to kick off on 22nd May.

The official blog post from The Pokémon Company also says the following, suggesting that while Master Balls will remain pretty few and far between, there may be the opportunity to get your hands on more in the future.

Receiving a rare and powerful Master Ball is a special occasion—think wisely about how you’ll use it, and keep a lookout for future opportunities in Pokémon GO to acquire more!

This research will be available until 1st June at 10:00am local time, so be sure to get in quickly if you want to have to chance to get a Master Ball as one of the completion rewards.

What will you be using your Master Ball on in Pokémon GO? Throw your thoughts in the comments below.