The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has already become the "worst-reviewed game" of 2023 - with our own sister site Push Square calling it a "broken mess of a game", so what now?

The development team has responded to players with "a few words", apologising for the "underwhelming experience" at launch and promising patches are on the way. Here's the full statement (via social media):

Although Gollum is available now on many platforms, it's not actually out on the Switch just yet. It's apparently coming at a "later" date. Maybe by then, the game will be in a more playable state.

You can get a better idea about Gollum's release state in our review round up: