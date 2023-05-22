Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

RedDeer Games has announced that the gloomy, comic book-inspired The Blind Prophet will be making its way over to the Switch eShop on 26th May.

The game will see you take on the role of Apostle Bartholomeus, as you venture into the grimy streets of Rotbork to purge the city and its inhabitants of the Great Evil.

All of this is achieved by the point-and-click gameplay, which will have you searching through several different hand-drawn landscapes, solving puzzles and completing mini-games to continue the story. This is captured through a comic book visual style, which makes the gloomy streets and dark themes appear as if they are straight from the pages of a Hellboy issue.

Developed by Ars Goetia games, The Blind Prophet released on Steam back in 2020 and has since racked up a number of very positive reviews.

For a little more information about the game itself and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from RedDeer:

SENT BY GOD You play the role of Apostle Bartholomeus, on a divine mission to liberate the city from the evil forces plaguing it.

SEE THROUGH THE ILLUSION Use your extraordinary power – Stalker’s eye to detect demonic corruption. Find clues to move forward on your hunter’s path and continue the story.

YOU ARE NOT ALONE Vic, the owner of a local tattoo studio is happy to return the favor for the help she has given. She knows the town well and will tell you what and where. Edward is an expert regarding the history of the place, antiques, and various symbolic items, which can be handy for you.

BLOOD AND DIRT An engaging storyline with horror and gore elements and a dose of black humor. Don't worry. The police will not interfere.

HANDY "TOOLS" Open locks and activate devices with more than just artifacts or everyday objects. Collect "abandoned" parts. You never know when you might need an extra hand or an eye.

Key Features:

— Challenging mini-games and puzzles

— Comic book-style graphics

— Soundtrack in the style of 90s disco interspersed alternately with dark ambient tunes

— Engaging plot in the climate of gore and horror with a touch of black humor

The Blind Prophet makes its way over to the Switch eShop from 26th May, where it will be available to download for £22.49 / €24.99.

What do you make of this one? Leave us your thoughts in the comments below.