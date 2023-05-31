Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher ININ Games has today announced that it will be releasing Taito Milestones 2 — the follow-up to last year's Taito Milestones — worldwide on Switch on 31st August in both digital and physical form.

Much like the former game, this collection will bring together a series of the studio's classic arcade titles, many of which are currently available on the Switch eShop as a part of Hamster's Arcade Archives. The following ten games are included this time around, only three of which (Darius 2, Solitary Fighter and Dinorex) have not had an eShop release at the time of writing:

The NewZealand Story (1988)

Kiki Kaikai (1986)

Darius 2 (Three Screen Arcade Version) (1989)

Gun Frontier (1990)

Ben Bero Beh (1984)

The Legend of Kage (1985)

Liquid Kids (Mizubaku Adventure) (1990)

Solitary Fighter (1991)

Dinorex (1992)

Metal Black (1991)

Taito Milestones 2 will be available in both digital and physical form. You can now pre-order the latter from either Amazon or the ININ Games website for £34.99 / €39.99 prior to its release at the end of August.

For a reminder of our thoughts on the previous Taito collection, check out our full review below: