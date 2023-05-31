Nintendo of Europe has sent an email to publishers informing them that the Switch eShop in Russia will be operating on a "limited service" as of 31st May 2023, according to a report by Game Developer.

The eShop has been in "maintenance mode" ever since Russian payments were suspended in March 2023 and today's change marks the latest development in Nintendo of Europe's plans to "wind down" its Russian subsidiary.

The email specifies that it will not be possible to make new purchases or redeem download codes on the Switch eShop, with the online store only being available for users with a Russian account to redownload content that they have previously purchased.

Here is the reported statement (via Game Developer):

As a result of the economic outlook, Nintendo of Europe has decided to wind down operations of its Russian subsidiary. As part of our efforts to honor preceding commitments to our customers in the Russian market, the Russian version of Nintendo eShop will be set to offer limited service.

As of May 31, 2023, and for the foreseeable future, Russian customers with an existing Nintendo Account will be able to redownload digital content that they have previously purchased. It will not be possible to make any new purchases or use download codes within [the] Nintendo eShop in Russia."

This small change to the wording of Nintendo of Europe's plan seems to provide an answer as to the future of Russia's Switch eShop after the uncertainty that came with last year's payment ban in the country.

We will update this story with any further details as they come in.