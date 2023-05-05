Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Suddenly leaping out from the darkness, publisher Bandai Namco yesterday released The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan onto the Switch eShop as a shadow drop.

A Switch port of 2019's game of the same title, Man of Medan is the first game in the Dark Anthology series and sees you sailing off with five friends on a spooky ghost ship where things soon turn sour (where are all of the friendly ghost ships these days?).

This Switch version allows online play with one friend or an offline mode with up to five players available — where the decision of who lives and who dies rests in your hands, we can see things getting personal pretty quickly. The purchase includes the base game, the 'Curator's Cut' game mode and an extended playable chapter amongst some other fresh accessibility features.

For a closer look at what the game has in store, check out the following from its official eShop listing:

The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode.

In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister...

Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship.

Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.

All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate.

Who will you save?

Don't. Play. Alone.

Experience Man of Medan - the first game in the Dark Pictures Anthology and brand new to the Nintendo Switch™.

Included in this purchase:

- Man of Medan game

- Curator’s Cut game mode

- Multiplayer modes including 2-player online* and 5-player couch co-op

- Updated gameplay features: difficulty settings & QTE warnings, improved UI & interactions, wider accessibility options including subtitle sizing.

- Extended playable chapter Flooded, introducing new deaths in this climactic ending to the game!

The good folk over on our sister site, Push Square, weren't all that impressed with the game when it was released on PS4 back in 2019, granting it a 5/10 and stating that "Man of Medan kicks The Dark Pictures Anthology off with a whimper rather than a bang". You can check out Push Square's full review below:

That being said, perhaps the game will be better on Switch. Honestly, we doubt it, but hey, we're always up for being proven wrong!

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £17.99 / $19.99.

Will you be setting sail with this spooky Switch shadow drop? Let us know in the comments.