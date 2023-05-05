Suddenly leaping out from the darkness, publisher Bandai Namco yesterday released The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan onto the Switch eShop as a shadow drop.
A Switch port of 2019's game of the same title, Man of Medan is the first game in the Dark Anthology series and sees you sailing off with five friends on a spooky ghost ship where things soon turn sour (where are all of the friendly ghost ships these days?).
This Switch version allows online play with one friend or an offline mode with up to five players available — where the decision of who lives and who dies rests in your hands, we can see things getting personal pretty quickly. The purchase includes the base game, the 'Curator's Cut' game mode and an extended playable chapter amongst some other fresh accessibility features.
For a closer look at what the game has in store, check out the following from its official eShop listing:
The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of stand-alone, branching cinematic horror games featuring a multiplayer mode.
In Man of Medan, five friends set sail on a holiday diving trip that soon changes into something much more sinister...
Embark on a horrific journey aboard a ghost ship.
Experience your terrifying story with a friend online or go for safety in numbers with up to five players offline.
All playable characters can live or die. The choices you make will decide their fate.
Who will you save?
Don't. Play. Alone.
Experience Man of Medan - the first game in the Dark Pictures Anthology and brand new to the Nintendo Switch™.
Included in this purchase:
- Man of Medan game
- Curator’s Cut game mode
- Multiplayer modes including 2-player online* and 5-player couch co-op
- Updated gameplay features: difficulty settings & QTE warnings, improved UI & interactions, wider accessibility options including subtitle sizing.
- Extended playable chapter Flooded, introducing new deaths in this climactic ending to the game!
The good folk over on our sister site, Push Square, weren't all that impressed with the game when it was released on PS4 back in 2019, granting it a 5/10 and stating that "Man of Medan kicks The Dark Pictures Anthology off with a whimper rather than a bang". You can check out Push Square's full review below:
That being said, perhaps the game will be better on Switch. Honestly, we doubt it, but hey, we're always up for being proven wrong!
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan is now available to download from the Switch eShop for £17.99 / $19.99.
Will you be setting sail with this spooky Switch shadow drop? Let us know in the comments.
[source nintendo.co.uk]
Comments (11)
They literally did the "BOO" thingy on us
Here's hoping for a physical release!
Spoiler alert its a bit rubbish. Only played through it once.
Sounds like it could be fun, not in a horror- but in a just have some fun way. So is it a narrative adventure with multiple inputs? Like a "dumb" horror movie where five people watch and each roots for their own character (or not)? Serious enough to pass as horror, but silly enough to laugh about with some friends on a movie night?
Is it bad enough to be a campy B-movie (like Deadly Premonitions)? Or just bad?
Noooooooo! I love the Dark Pictures games, this is great news!
By the way 24 fps. Real cinematic experience.
I enjoyed this game on PS4. Very story driven with choices that change the outcome. There are multiple possible endings.
Dark Anthology games are really great. It will be interesting how this runs on Switch, as it is a game with more graphics.
A shadow drop means it's not a physical release. I'll stick with my Xbox & Playstation copies for now.
The trailer was fun - but I thought the music to go along with the trailer was really bad. Like this was the backdrop on a live Imagine Dragons stage.
Wait a minute. Did we just break the 6th wall? Maybe it IS an elaborate nightmare! Maybe we are all at an Imagine Dragons concert!!! murders self
@DemonKow It's like watching an early scream movie with a bunch of friends on the couch. You know it's bad but you still enjoy it!😄
Tap here to load 11 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...