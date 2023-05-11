Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Focus Entertainment has announced that it will be bringing Umanimation and Un Je Ne Sais Quoi's Dordogne onto Switch on 13th June — just in time for summer.

We first heard of the game back in 2020 and the road to release has not been the smoothest, but looking at the above release date trailer, we can't help but still be impressed by just how gorgeous this one is looking.

You will play as Mimi, returning to her grandma's old house — in the titular region of France — where she used to holiday as a child. The game is all about reliving Mimi's memories of these past vacations, which you will be able to collect in a journal that is directly influenced by your decisions in the game.

It's a sweet little premise, we'll admit, but the real star here is the stunning watercolour visuals, which give the French province an air of beautiful whimsy. True, the characters' movements might stand out from this style a little, but we're happy to see past that for the gorgeous environments that seem to accompany every scene.

For a little more information about the game itself and a closer look at some screenshots, check out the following from its eShop listing:

Explore Dordogne landscapes of a thousand summer colors, within sumptuous hand-painted watercolor environments. During your adventure, recall the moments, the panoramas, the scents, the sounds, and the sensations. Recount these vivid memories in your journal as a recollection of Mimi’s family past that’s unique to your experience and a nostalgic, touching reflection of your journey.

• Explore the stunning landscapes of Dordogne in hand-painted watercolors

• Embark on a unique and heartwarming narrative experience

• Awaken your senses as you explore childhood memories

• Collect photos, sounds and scents to create your journal, unique to your adventure

Are you ready to take a trip down memory lane? This summer adventure kicks off on 13th June.

What do you make of this one? Let us know in the comments below.