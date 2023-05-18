PSA: The website we're highlighting here is undoubtedly a useful tool, however please be aware that the 'USES' tab within the website reveals some key boss characters in Tears of the Kingdom. DO NOT CLICK this tab if you want to remain unspoiled.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom really encourages you to be as creative as possible. But for some of us, that's actually a pretty big ask. We're certain that many folks, much like us, have witnessed some incredible creations on Twitter over the last handful of days and felt quite intimidated. How on earth are we supposed to match up to this?

Well, fear not. A handy fan-made site from AKREW Daniel Luu is here to give you a much-needed helping hand (thanks, VG247). Simply titled Zelda Builds, it's essentially a tool that compiles some of the coolest creations discovered on the internet and offers guidance on which materials you'll need along with the steps required to complete the build.

I made a website to post all of your Zelda Tears of the Kingdom builds. See the materials you need and save other's creations! pic.twitter.com/Yh5k7EfVET May 16, 2023

Not only that, but you can add your own creations and save some of the creations that you find particularly appealing. There's also a compendium of the materials found in the game along with a guide on the contents of key dispensers found in Hyrule.

It should prove useful if you find yourself staring at a bunch of materials in the game without any clear idea of what to do with them. And let's face it, we all want to build at least one awesome mech, right?