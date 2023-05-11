If you haven't actually pre-ordered The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just yet, or are planning on simply walking into a store to purchase a copy, this offer might be worth a look.
GameStop is giving Zelda fans in the US the chance to pick up Link's new adventure for $20 instead of $70. Of course, there's a catch - you'll need to trade in at least two other games valued at $25 each. Below are just some of the games eligible for trade-in (with 139 titles in total that can be traded towards this deal):
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp
- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon
- Bayonetta 2
- Bravely Default
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Minecraft Legends
- Octopath Traveler 2
- Pokemon Scarlet & Violet + other Switch & 3DS entries
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Yoshi's Crafted World
You can see the full list of eligible games on GameStop's website. Trades must be in "full working condition" to receive the full value and this offer will expire on 20th May 2023. There are many other ways to get hold of Tears of the Kingdom as well. See our pre-order guide for more details: