It's all about Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom at the moment for most Switch owners, but there are still plenty of other new releases to enjoy.

One, in particular, that arrived this week was LEGO 2K Drive - a new open-world driving sim featuring all sorts of live service elements. The first round of reviews have now gone live, and generally speaking it seems to be a decent experience so far. Below is what a handful of outlets had to say:





Get racing: pic.twitter.com/X1osbge1NB Hit the tracks of Bricklandia in an open-world driving adventure full of riveting racetracks, wild rivals, and more. LEGO® 2K Drive is out now on #NintendoSwitch Get racing: https://t.co/JXry2y2x4k May 19, 2023

IGN gave LEGO 2K Drive an 8 out of 10 - calling it "one part The Crew 2, one part Mario Kart, and one thousand parts... LEGO Parts":

"It’s one that embraces the total creative freedom real LEGO affords like few games before it, with an incredible custom vehicle creation tool that’s just about worth the price of admission alone. The current inability to share those designs with others is disappointing – particularly in the shadow of another tedious microtransaction store – but LEGO 2K Drive is certainly the fastest and funniest way to rock out with your blocks out in recent memory."

The folks over at VGC also thought it was a "great open-world game" - awarding it 4 out of 5 stars, but weren't impressed with the 2K microtransactions:

"Lego 2K Drive is a great open-world racing game with an infectious sense of humour and impressive customisation options. As long as you can cope with the typical 2K grindy microtransactions and take steps to avoid its major save-wiping issue at launch, it's well worth playing."

Digital Trends was even more scathing of the microtransactions, giving it just 3 out of 5 stars:

"If you steer clear of the shop and online modes, there’s so much to enjoy in Lego 2K Drive. The colorful story mode alone is worth the price of admission, creating a version of Forza Horizon that’s much more welcoming to younger audiences and casual racing fans. It makes me feel like a kid again, playing with Legos in my bedroom. But every time I exit back to the main menu and see the shop, I snap back to being a world-weary adult who can’t help but be critical of unsettling business practices."

In contrast, GamesRadar+ was rather taken with LEGO 2K Drive - calling it a "very classy game" for all ages and awarding it 4 out of 5 stars:

"LEGO 2K Drive is obviously a very classy game. It looks great, runs well, is fully featured and well balanced to ensure that everyone has a good time. LEGO 2K Drive is an easy recommendation then, regardless of whether you're looking for a gift for a child or just want a wholesome palette cleanser for yourself."

And our sister site Pure Xbox thought it was a nice "LEGO-themed take" on series like Forza Horizon, awarding it 7 out of 10 stars: