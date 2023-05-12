There are many things that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has added and improved upon from its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. You've got the new Ultrahand ability, Fuse Ability, new locations, enemies, and more.
Nintendo hasn't stopped there, though, as it seems as though a key glitch from Breath of the Wild has been fixed for the sequel (thanks, Automaton). Some might not be too pleased about this, however, as the glitch in question is known as the 'Whistle Sprint', a trick that effectively allows you to spring indefinitely without losing any stamina.
How does it work? Simply repeatedly hit the spring button while whistling. Link will dart forward and keep going without losing any stamina, albeit with his fingers stuffed into his gob. If you attempt this in Tears of the Kingdom, however, hitting the sprint button will cancel out the whistle and your stamina will deplete as normal.
Given that the gltich itself proved useful for players - particularly speedrunners - many are noticing its absence and aren't best pleased about it...
It's a shame, for sure, but we're not going to be losing any sleep over it. The game is simply too good for that.