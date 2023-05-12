There are many things that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has added and improved upon from its predecessor, Breath of the Wild. You've got the new Ultrahand ability, Fuse Ability, new locations, enemies, and more.

Nintendo hasn't stopped there, though, as it seems as though a key glitch from Breath of the Wild has been fixed for the sequel (thanks, Automaton). Some might not be too pleased about this, however, as the glitch in question is known as the 'Whistle Sprint', a trick that effectively allows you to spring indefinitely without losing any stamina.





Learned this from speedruns. #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/D8pcyvXxqn To run without using stamina, hold the whistle button while mashing sprint.Learned this from speedruns. #BreathoftheWild January 17, 2018

How does it work? Simply repeatedly hit the spring button while whistling. Link will dart forward and keep going without losing any stamina, albeit with his fingers stuffed into his gob. If you attempt this in Tears of the Kingdom, however, hitting the sprint button will cancel out the whistle and your stamina will deplete as normal.

Given that the gltich itself proved useful for players - particularly speedrunners - many are noticing its absence and aren't best pleased about it...



Pic unrelated i was just a rock man Im like two hours in and like a lot about it so far but man DO I MISS MY WHISTLE SPRINTPic unrelated i was just a rock man pic.twitter.com/m1GQVDZlHZ May 12, 2023

smh you cant whistle sprint in #TearsOfTheKingdom what’s the point 🙄 May 12, 2023

oh my god you cant whistle sprint anymore — bri is totkposting (@ARlSA) May 12, 2023

It's a shame, for sure, but we're not going to be losing any sleep over it. The game is simply too good for that.