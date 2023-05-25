Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Square Enix unveiled its new team-based shooter Foamstars during the latest PlayStation broadcast and if you haven't already seen the announcement trailer, to cut to the chase - social media can't stop comparing it to Nintendo's popular ink-shooter series Splatoon.

As you can see in the video above, there are some obvious similarities - with Square Enix's new game also being a turf war, where you paint the map in your own team's colours. And instead of ink and squids, players cover maps in foam and ride around on surfboards. It's a safe bet Square Enix at least took some inspiration from the Splatoon series, and it's admittedly not the first developer to do this, either.

It's got to the point where Splatoon is even trending on certain social media platforms because of Square Enix's announcement. Here's a small sample of what the internet is saying about this new turf war title:

According to Square Enix, Foamstars for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will pit two teams of characters against one another in "fun, fast-paced, foam-filled battles". With these foam weapons, players will be able to also build terrain, block enemies, get to high ground, create slippery surfaces and surf about.

What did you think about Foamstars when you first watched the trailer? How do you think this PlayStation release will go up against Nintendo's Inklings? Leave your thoughts in the comments.