Square Enix unveiled its new team-based shooter Foamstars during the latest PlayStation broadcast and if you haven't already seen the announcement trailer, to cut to the chase - social media can't stop comparing it to Nintendo's popular ink-shooter series Splatoon.
As you can see in the video above, there are some obvious similarities - with Square Enix's new game also being a turf war, where you paint the map in your own team's colours. And instead of ink and squids, players cover maps in foam and ride around on surfboards. It's a safe bet Square Enix at least took some inspiration from the Splatoon series, and it's admittedly not the first developer to do this, either.
It's got to the point where Splatoon is even trending on certain social media platforms because of Square Enix's announcement. Here's a small sample of what the internet is saying about this new turf war title:
According to Square Enix, Foamstars for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 will pit two teams of characters against one another in "fun, fast-paced, foam-filled battles". With these foam weapons, players will be able to also build terrain, block enemies, get to high ground, create slippery surfaces and surf about.
What did you think about Foamstars when you first watched the trailer? How do you think this PlayStation release will go up against Nintendo's Inklings? Leave your thoughts in the comments.
Comments (32)
A Hero shooter but splatoon favored...
Sign me out
Its so obviously inspired by splatoon! That isn’t necessarily a bad thing though, I like the somewhat unique take on this style of game and im not opposed to more games like this! It has potential to be fun if the micro transactions are kept to a bare minimum which they probably wont..
Like a tweet posted said. There's no clarity on what is going on in screen.
Yeah, I'll just stick with Splatoon 3.
S-E's answer to Splatoon and Ninjala with a bit of Fortnite vibe.
I'm interested so I watch how this one goes, but knowing how S-E is, I will also be very wary.
Splatoon but anime
To be honest I actually kind of like how it looks, but it also looks like it's harder to keep track of things in that game than it does in Splatoon. The screen feels more cluttered. I don't have a PS4 or 5 though so I can't even try it anyway, not that I really want to since I'm already good with Splatoon, but if it ever does happen to come to Switch (or its successor) I may give it a try sometime.
Provided it doesn't contain any ugly microtransactions, anyway, like they did with Chocobo Racing. Ew.
Sony is copying Nintendo's homework again!
When I read square enix shooter I really hoped it was going to be a 2d shmup 😪
I've never been a Splatoon guy, but this trailer made me want to pick up Splatoon in spite of Square Enix.
@mariomaster96 and much much worse
I didn’t know AI generated games had progressed this far.
Can't wait to play Splatting All Stars Battle Royale
Kinda reminds me of that Chinese Splatoon ripoff from a few years ago as it looks about as terrible to play as that did.
I wonder what inspired them to use foam. If it's just 'to be different from Splatoon' then lordy, this has all the charm of those DvD movies entrepreneurs release next to blockbusters in the vain hope of being bought by folk who don't know what they are doing lol.
It could turn out alright if Square Enix supports it properly and sells it like a standard game. If they make it F2P, overload it with microtransactions, or launch before it's had enough time in the oven, they could have another Babylon's Fall on their hands.
But yeah, watching the PSS live, I immediately said "Oh, it's Splatoon but with foam"
The artstyle looks alright to good. But the gameplay does not look as fluid and fun as Splatoon's. I will definitely stick to Splatoon, especially after Splatoon 3.
@BenAV You talking about Ninjala? I remember that game coming out and thinking it was going to be like the next Splatoon or Arms.
@Joker1234 Nah, there was some Chinese mobile game that was literally just bootleg Splatoon.
I love the artstyle and I love hat it’s foam! And I’m definitely going to check it out! But it’s kinda falling into (a lot) copy territory, it being more terrain based and use ina surf boards for movement is different, but my goodness do the ults look just like splatoon, I could do a one to one comparison with a lot of them shown, I mean heck, I can’t even get away from the tenta missiles in a different game!
Well this is one way to get around color blind options, not even people with good eyesight can see what’s going on!
I'll admit, the idea of the 'ink' changing the verticality of the map is actually quite cool but wow does this game take a lot from good old sploon. The sound effects death animations etc are nearly identical
So, if Turf War is the common mode in Splatoon, what is the one in Foamstars called? Team Bathmatch? Lol!
It looks craptastic.
Personally, I thought it looked alright. One that I'd definitely give a go when it eventually comes to Plus.
FEEL OR RIPOFF?
@Sahnec Okay but this goes way beyond inspiration. Look at the specials in the later half of the trailer, they are literally Ctrl+C Ctrl+V'd from Splatoon.
Bet servers will be shut down one year from launch.
This will be dead soon after release.
Yikes, I predict another Square Enix release that underperforms in relation to their expectations. I’m not seeing any personality in that trailer at all. Does make Splatoon shine even brighter though.
That pinkie haired girl with black cap looks very similar with this girl from Beatmania IIDX 16 EMPRESS
I mean if you've always wanted to try a Splatoon type game but don't have a switch then I guess this would be appealing. I don't like Splatoon's gameplay in any capacity though so it'd be a hard pass for me regardless.
