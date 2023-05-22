Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If you're like us, then you'll no doubt be reasonably familiar with the original 151 Pokémon. Over the years, official resources have been abundant, so knowing the strengths, weaknesses, and overall behavior of the Pokémon from Red and Blue is pretty easy for most fans.

Yet for those in Russia, an official translation of the original Pokédex had never been made available when the franchise became popular, since it was only ever provided in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish. As such, Alexander Zhitinsky, the father of a particularly passionate Pokémon fan, took it upon himself to create his own Pokédex using the few precious resources available to him at the time.

Now, thanks to the work completed by Did You Know Gaming and Nintendo Russia's Annet Ilvers, this Russian Pokédex has been fully translated, and the results are frankly hilarious. The video itself clocks in at just over two hours in length, so make sure you have a decent amount of time set aside before checking it out.