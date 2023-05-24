Well, this is one we're almost sure we haven't seen before. Indie developer Strange Scaffold has revealed that its 'narrative poker adventure' game Sunshine Shuffle has been blocked from the Switch eShop in North America due to concerns over child gambling.
According to Xalavier Nelson Jr., the game was supposed to launch on the eShop today (May 24th, 2023) but his own media campaign about the game not teaching children to gamble has seemingly convinced Nintendo that it is indeed about child gambling. Whoops.
The game is available as planned in the UK and Europe for the price of £8.50 / €9.75, but searching for it on the North American eShop currently yields no results. It's unknown at this time whether Nintendo of America will reverse its decision, but it definitely seems like there's been some confusion over what the game is actually about.
Here's a look at the key features from the UK eShop page:
- A fusion of poker and narrative adventure, with a story that unfolds as you play!
- Deep neo-noir story told with style, care, and the pain of hindsight.
- Unlockable conversations that further reveal the story of the Morning Shift, and their lives before and after forming the infamous heist crew.
- Rewards for careful strategy that let you decorate the S.S. Sunshine your way; with plastic skeletons and fish bowls and a dice-themed carpet; as the universe intended.
- Original ska soundtrack from acclaimed musicians Skatune Network and RJ Lake!
- A seadog with an eyepatch named Fidelius.
We won't lie, this sounds like a proper good time! Hopefully, Nintendo of America will release the game onto the NA eShop in due course, but in the meantime, you'll have to visit another region's eShop if you're looking to purchase Sunshine Shuffle.
What do you make of this whole debacle? Leave a comment with your thoughts down below.
[source twitter.com]
Nintendo. Damn. It's just a kids game.
Yo, they got Jer/Skatune Network on the soundtrack?? That’s cool.
So cosmetic/PTW lootboxes are completely fine but this? heck no apparanetly. I'm in the UK (thankfully) so I already picked it up this morning.
Should be blocked for being a shameless Animal Crossing visual style ripoff mixed with shovelware game mechanics. I'm sure throwing a tantrum online will help.
A game about kids playing a game?
It looks like a poker simulation with the characters discussing their recent bank robbery and calling each other "motherf#$%'". What was the dev expecting to get - an "everyone" rating? I'd say this should be a teen rating at best, despite the Animal Crossing presentation.
@Teksetter I was about to comment the same thing... or something similar! They're worried about kids gambling but not about kids robbing banks? Or swearing at each other? Doesn't make sense!
Heh. Kind of like an Animal Crossing take on those Poker Night games with Brock Samson & whatnot in them.
If you check the listing on the Nintendo UK site, you'll find this game is rated PEGI 18 due to "Simulated Gambling".
https://www.nintendo.co.uk/Games/Nintendo-Switch-download-software/Sunshine-Shuffle-2390627.html
Under PEGI's rating system, all titles featuring simulated gambling published after 2020 will automatically be rated PEGI 18. This isn't retroactive, so titles like the 3DS virtual console releases of Pokémon Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal which feature slot machines still carry a rating of PEGI 12.
https://pegi.info/gambling
@Coalescence "I don't like the look of it so it should be blocked for anyone to play!!!" There's far worse games releasing on the Switch eshop so however you swing it, this is dumb logic.
It's an 18 rated game designed to look like a kids game, I'd say its perfectly reasonable for Nintendo to be cautious.
FYI, he drops the f-bomb in that TikTok. NSFW.
@HammerKirby
That, plus the dev seems to be poking a lot of fun at the situation, with the "Goofed too close to the sun" line and then doubling down on the bit. It's a silly situation, and one that's pretty unfortunate to happen right before your game is set to launch, but they're treating it in good humor.
Kinda reeks of projection for @coalescence to characterize it as a "Tantrum". But hey I'm sure they've played the game and can identify these "shovelware mechanics" they're complaining about, right?
