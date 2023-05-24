As part of the release of Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! this week, a free limited-time trial has been made available to Nintendo Switch owners.

This "Special Demo" is playable from now until 30th June and can be played as many times as you like during this period, as long as you have an NSO subscription. It gives players access to the game's online VS mode global match.

This includes a rating and class for each player which will change based on your in-game wins and losses.

If you're curious to learn more about this latest release, be sure to check out our Nintendo Life review - we gave this new entry in the long-running series eight out of ten: