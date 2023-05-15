Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Humble Games has announced that 3D action-platforming adventure Protodroid Delta will be making its way to the Nintendo Switch later this month on May 25th, 2023.

Taking place in a solarpunk world, Protodroid Delta features fast and fluid gameplay with some exceptionally bright and colourful visuals to boot. It comes from Adam Kareem, a developer who was one of the first to receive funding from Humble Games via the Black Game Developer Fund, and is the first to launch a game as a result of the initiative.

Here's a look at the game's key features:

- Dynamic 3D action platforming - Draw upon DeLTA’s extraordinary dexterity and distinctive arsenal to navigate challenging stages. Jump and shoot in fast and fluid 3D gameplay channeling the 2D classics of the genre.

- Discover a solarpunk world - Journey through the beautiful and hopeful (but not quite utopian) world of Radia, where solar power is dominant, and humanity and technology coexist with nature.

- Take on stages in any order - Decide how and when to take on the Vypers. Pick from distinctive stages, fight personality-filled bosses on their home turf, and claim their unique weapons.

- Vibrant characters - Learn the stories behind a diverse cast of larger-than-life Vyper Masters, rival roboticists, and other Protodroids who operate by a different code.

- Seek hidden upgrades - Enhance DeLTA’s capabilities by searching for upgrades and power-ups, and master new blade techniques by locating your fellow Protodroid AnnDROID in each stage.

Does this one look intriguing to you? Will you be adding it to your Switch collection? Let us know with a comment.