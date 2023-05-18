Game Freak has already released a number of updates for the newest Pokémon game entries Scarlet and Violet, and it seems the next one will be arriving at some point next week.

As highlighted by Serebii.net, this new patch will resolve a problem tied to a competition issue. The website shares a bit more information about what exactly players can expect:

"This patch will fix an issue with competitions that affected the Japanese and Korean Qualifiers for their National Championships and the Pokémon World Championships causing players to be unable to see rankings, face against the same opponents repeatedly and be unable to exit out between battles. This patch comes ahead of repeat of these qualifying competitions on May 28th"





And in case you were getting your hopes up - according to Serebii.net webmaster Joe Merrick, this next update unfortunately won't include the long-awaited Pokémon HOME connectivity feature:

"No this update won't be Pokémon HOME Connectivity. Pokémon HOME needs the patch for that, not Scarlet & Violet."

