Last week, The Pokémon Company announced it would finally begin rolling out the Scarlet and Violet compatibility update for Pokémon HOME on 30th May.

This day has now arrived, and if you had any doubts - there's no need to worry, as it seems the cloud service really is getting this update today. Version 3.0.0 can be downloaded on Nintendo Switch, and as highlighted by Serebii.net on social media, maintenance has officially begun.

We had a look as well, and if you try to go beyond the start screen, you'll be presented with an error code.

Serebii Note: The Pokémon HOME maintenance has now begun. This maintenance is planned to run for 6 hours until 06:00 UTC, with the Scarlet & Violet update releasing during it, and will then gradually let players in over the next day to ease server load May 30, 2023

This launch will be a staggered rollout, to reduce the server load. And when it does go fully live, you'll be able to finally transfer your Pokémon to and from the Paldea region.