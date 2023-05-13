Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The Nintendo Power Podcast has just aired its Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom special and it turns out it's actually the final episode.

At the start of episode #57, host and Nintendo of America employee Chris Slate announced this sad news - revealing this Zelda-themed show was the "last episode" currently planned for the Nintendo Power Podcast. The first episode back in 2017 was about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Here's what the host had to say about the podcast wrapping up:

"The podcast has been a real passion project for myself and people who have generously made time to help produce the show or appear on it and we'll all still be here in our regular roles at Nintendo of America popping by each other's desks to talk about games like we always do...I can't thank all of you enough for listening, whether this is your first time or you've been with us from the start."

Chris mentions how the podcast has been running for five long years, and the team may return for some "special episodes", but there are no plans in the immediate future. All of the previous episodes (including the final episode above) will remain available online, so fans can go back and listen to them.

How are you feeling about this news? Were you a regular listener? Leave a comment below.