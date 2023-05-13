The Nintendo Power Podcast has just aired its Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom special and it turns out it's actually the final episode.
At the start of episode #57, host and Nintendo of America employee Chris Slate announced this sad news - revealing this Zelda-themed show was the "last episode" currently planned for the Nintendo Power Podcast. The first episode back in 2017 was about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Here's what the host had to say about the podcast wrapping up:
"The podcast has been a real passion project for myself and people who have generously made time to help produce the show or appear on it and we'll all still be here in our regular roles at Nintendo of America popping by each other's desks to talk about games like we always do...I can't thank all of you enough for listening, whether this is your first time or you've been with us from the start."
Chris mentions how the podcast has been running for five long years, and the team may return for some "special episodes", but there are no plans in the immediate future. All of the previous episodes (including the final episode above) will remain available online, so fans can go back and listen to them.
First the magazine, now the podcast... 😭
They cancelled Nintendo Minute and now Nintendo Power? What is going on?!
i never really watched the podcast, but this still stinks to see nonetheless. I wonder why they decided to stop it?
I thought it was pretty good for Nintendo News and discovering new games on the eshop but it did get annoying when it became obvious no one was allowed to criticize a Nintendo game or even mention any non-Nintendo games.
Wait last! I just thought it was another day another episode! What the heck!
Well that was short lived. Feels like it, anyway.
R.I.P. Nintendo Power
Considering Nintendo took down Nintendo Minute, I wouldn't hold my breath that this will remain online indefinitely. Someone should download the videos and post them to Archive.org if they haven't already.
I was so sad to hear that announcement at the beginning of the podcast. The Nintendo Power podcast was one of my favorite things to listen to when I had work to do in my office. I'll definitely miss it.
Any other Nintendo focused podcasts recommendations?
The Nintendo Power Podcast kinda sucked though.
Imagine being given the opportunity to make an official podcast for Nintendo, to carry over the long-loved Nintendo Power name and having every contact in the industry, including various directors and studio leads who would love to talk about their games. And instead of planning these interviews (especially when COVID had shut down typical events for Nintendo to showcase their 1st and 3rd party games), you just drop these boring hour-long PR pieces for Nintendo with the most surface-level takes and no new information for 4 years straight.
Like, how do they go from interviewing Aonuma, Fujibayashi, Maddy Thorson and Pete Hines to dozens of episodes of the few people from across the office?
