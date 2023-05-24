Summer is right around the corner, which means only one thing: ice cream! Yes, we all love a good scoop or two, and now you can have some ice cream based on your favourite Nintendo IP, including Mario, Splatoon, and Kirby.
This comes via a new collaboration with Nintendo of America and Nékter Juice Bar, the latter of which is bringing back its popular 'Skoop' frozen treats in the form of Nintendo-related flavours. There are three vegan-friendly options to choose from in over 200 locations across the U.S., including Mario Kart Cookie Cruiser, Splatlands Birthday, and Kirby's Berry Dream. Here's a bit more info on each flavour:
- Mario Kart Cookie Cruiser: A collision of cookie dough, blue spirulina and Nékter's own coconut cream blend.
- Splatlands Birthday: A burst of color and cake batter flavor from a coconut cream blend with turmeric and topped with natural sprinkles.
- Kirby's Berry Dream: A dreamy combination of strawberry puree and Nékter's coconut cream blend.
If that's not quite enough to whet your appetite, Nékter and Nintendo of America are also offering up 25 Nintendo Switch Prize Packs, which include a Switch OLED Model console and a download code for either Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, or Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe. Ooh, tasty!
Finally GameTruck will also be on hand at three Nékter locations during June to host gaming opportunities for the three aforementioned Switch titles. Full details on dates and locations below:
Saturday, June 3, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Nékter Juice Bar at Mercantile West
25672 Crown Valley Parkway
Ladera Ranch, CA 92694
Saturday, June 10, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Nékter Juice Bar at Uptown Plaza
100 East Camelback Road, Suite 196
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Saturday, June 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Nékter Juice Bar at The Boardwalk at Towne Lake
9915 Barker Cypress Road, Suite 165
Cypress, TX 77433
We're definitely up for a bit of cookie dough, but which of the three flavours tickles your fancy? Let us know with a comment.
