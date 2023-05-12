Nintendo has launched all sorts of goodies to celebrate the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and now it's added one more item to the My Nintendo store in North America in the form of a "glow in the dark keychain".

This item will set you back 550 Platinum Points (shipping fees apply) and is available while supplies last.

"Set off on your next adventure with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Glow in the Dark Keychain reward. Redeem your points and keep your keys safe with this stylish keychain!"

Nintendo has also previously revealed it will be offering exclusive midnight launch goodies at Nintendo NY: