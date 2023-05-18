It was today revealed that Shadow Raids will be making their debut in Pokémon GO as of 22nd May. These will see Shadow Type Pokémon taking part in (you guessed it) raids, for the first time in the game's history.

This all comes as a part of the Team GO Rocket plan (isn't it always?) to take over all of the gyms across the region. During the upcoming Rising Shadows Event from 22nd May, select gyms will see the villains' Shadow Type Pokémon taking centre stage as Shadow Raid Bosses. As we have come to expect, these will be available to catch if you manage to defeat the boss, so keep an eye out for any 'mon that you have been hunting for a while.





Brief yourself on what we’ve learned about Shadow Raid Bosses, Shadow Shards, and Purified Gems here: pic.twitter.com/6MVgvKCnOh 🚨 Alert! 🚨 Alert! 🚨 Team GO Rocket is back, and they’re bringing #ShadowRaids to Pokémon GO!Brief yourself on what we’ve learned about Shadow Raid Bosses, Shadow Shards, and Purified Gems here: https://t.co/kIDuOfgrjR May 18, 2023

Remote Raid Passes will not work for these battles, so you'll have to keep your fingers crossed that the Team GO Rocket takeover comes to a gym near you if you want to take part. Either that or you hop in a hot air balloon of your own. Your call.

During the event, you might find a new item known as 'Shadow Shards' dropped by Team GO Rocket. If you collect enough of these, you will be able to enlist the help of Professor Willow to make Purified Gems, which will help to subdue the Raid Bosses.

You can find out more about the event and what shadowy surprises will be in store over on the Pokémon GO website.

Will you be heading out to take on Team GO Rocket and their Shadow Gyms? Let us know in the comments.