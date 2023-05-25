Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

During PlayStation's (rather disappointing) Showcase last night, publisher Devolver Digital and developer Nomada Studio announced Neva, a new action platformer that shares many similarities with the developer's previous effort, GRIS.

The game is described as a "moving tale of a young woman and her lifelong bond with a magnificent wolf as they embark on a thrilling adventure through a dying world", and frankly, it looks absolutely stunning. That word is banded around quite a lot these days, and we're guilty of using it rather frequently too, but we really mean it here.

Neva will feature "platforming, puzzles, and combat against monstrous enemies, with a minimal UI, delicate art, high-quality traditional animation, and haunting music". Sounds right up our alley. Let's take a look at some screenshots:

There's no firm release date set for Neva at this moment in time beyond a rather vague 2024 window, but we've got our eyes well and truly peeled for more information in the months to come.

Are you looking forward to Neva? Did you play GRIS? Let us know your thoughts with a comment down below.