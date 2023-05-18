Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Warner Bros. Games has revealed Mortal Kombat 1, the latest instalment in NetherRealm Studio's long-running fighting franchise.

Launching on September 19th, 2023, the game will "usher in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities", with the Mortal Kombat universe itself reborn and created by Fire God Liu Kang.

Key characters from the debut trailer make their appearance, including Scorpion, Sub Zero, Kitana, Mileena, Kung Lao, and more. Pre-orders for the game will go live on May 19th, 2023, and players who pre-order will gain access to the character Shang Tsung.

Are you up for another Mortal Kombat game on Switch? Which guest characters would you like to see? Get over here and let us know.