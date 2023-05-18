Warner Bros. Games has revealed Mortal Kombat 1, the latest instalment in NetherRealm Studio's long-running fighting franchise.
Launching on September 19th, 2023, the game will "usher in a new era of the iconic franchise with a new fighting system, game modes, and fatalities", with the Mortal Kombat universe itself reborn and created by Fire God Liu Kang.
Key characters from the debut trailer make their appearance, including Scorpion, Sub Zero, Kitana, Mileena, Kung Lao, and more. Pre-orders for the game will go live on May 19th, 2023, and players who pre-order will gain access to the character Shang Tsung.
Are you up for another Mortal Kombat game on Switch? Which guest characters would you like to see? Get over here and let us know.
[source youtube.com]
Comments (57)
Very cool to see a AAA dev regularly supporting the Switch like this.
I really kan't wait.
Jesus, put a NSFW tag on that video.
So how is this gonna run on Switch????
Like wtf. TEKKEN and SF skipped Switch and yet MK is still coming.
Ik MK11 sold really well on Switch and it exceeded WB and NRS expectations so hence they would want to do a Switch version but I expected this game to be on the next Nintendo console at least.
But oh well. Let’s see how it runs
I'll wait for the inevitable Komplete Edition on the new hardware.
Yeeeessssss. I can't wait, this will be my next purchase after TotK. Maybe it's time to finally get the Aftermath expansion on my Switch, and this game will run better than 11, which already played well on Switch, mark my words.
Well, that kicked the gratuitous gore up a notch, didn't it?!
@anoyonmus MK11 ran surprisingly decent on switch. Sure, it never got close to 60 most of the time, but a feat nonetheless
Wait, does it mean Switch will be missing out on Mortal Kombat 360?
Yo guys, according to this website I found, the people behind the Switch port of MK1 is Shiver Entertainment and Saber Interactive
@nhSnork Mortal Kombat 1 is a different game than Mortal Kombat 9.
Although I didn’t play MK11 but I did see all the cutscenes, it appears this will be a new reality based on what Fire God Liu Kang will do.
It was nice that they showed the switch version in the video.
Not my usual genre-but I loved MK11-even if I’m not good at it
Also, can’t wait for the sequels to this: Mortal Kombat Series X and Series S!
@Cashews I see "Mortal Kombat" and automatically read it as the NSFW tag. Every new version ups the ante for intense gore.
@Cashews Not really necessary, this is Mortal Kombat after all.
YES! It will be glorious!
Disgusting. Was beautiful until the gory violence started
Oh, so the SNES port coming to Switch, everybody waited for. 😂
@mercilessrobot @LinktotheFuture yeah I get that - but I didn't expect the gruesome sound effects and brain splatting on the promo video. Some hitting, electricity sure. I'm all for it - just need a proper warning.
lesson learnt!
Day 1 purchase for me. Hope they don’t require a 32 GB download with the physical edition.
They really gotta come up with a better naming scheme lol
when the really full version comes out, I'll buy it
Looking good! 👍
Yes and no and yes! Yes, I want this, but wish they'd brought the arcade originals along with it. Buuuut I'll still pick it up and have a good time.
@westman98 Mortal Kombat: Fire God Cometh
or something like that. drop the numbers.
@Cashews You're being sarkastic right?
@Slowdive Good idea
Terrible trailer. ‘Story’ and character stuff totally at odds with the whole fatality / general gameplay of MK, and right in there too with the scummy WB preorder ‘bonus’ BS. As usual!
I'll get this for either PS5 or XBX, but great to see the Switch is being supporting by third party devs
Looks pretty dope. I still have MK11 purchased and never played it.
@Cashews they did for awhile, with Armageddon and Deadly Alliance, then they went back to numbers
@NintendoByNature same.
With all the retro collections being released the absence of the MK games is notable. New games are certainly most welcome but I’m surprised they haven’t announced a arcade / console versions kollection. Especially for the 30th anniversary.
@Nintendo4Sonic
I'll take a Mortal Kombat 3 Ultimate port any day!
@anoyonmus So if this is using UE5, I am confident it will be fine for Switch.
My Surface Book 2 - which, granted, is more powerful than a Switch - can run the current Layers of Fear demo at 720p, low settings, and TSR (UE5 internal upscaler) in "Balanced" and averages about ~85 fps with CPU load being in like the 40% range and GPU at 100%. And it still looks really good at Low.
I think with some overall asset cutbacks, lower resolution, and using a much more aggressive TSR setting (like Performance or Ultra Performance), this game can run pretty decent on Switch.
Bottom line: UE5 is so much more efficient than UE4 that is has amazing scalability and still looks really good.
But that assumes this is using UE5.
Is it possible to port Playstation 5/Series X games on Switch? We know that this was "technically impossible" for games like Resident Evil 7 on PS4.
Maybe i would prefer it to stay "new gen" only but lets wait and see.
@Manxman64 good point. SF doesn't do it maybe people like the numbers. Calling it "1" is very confusing though.
Was watching the first part of the video and was thinking it looks pretty but where's the gore?? Two seconds later splat, hahaha
Me hoping it was the arcade game from the 90s 😂
@Cashews I'm thinking "Mortal Kombat: Liu Kang God"
Helps if you read it fast. 😉
More of the same weird over-the top gore. I've been an avid fan since the very first game and hoped this was kind of like a remaster of the old game. Not interested in this, regardless of how it runs.
I'll wait to see how much they ruined the otherwise great game with mtx begging before I get it.
Only if physical then order.
As long as they release it as a full finished product rather than dlc characters over the space of 6 months. I'm in. It looks great and the last one looked fantastic on switch.
@JAGleics you are out then. They are not going to do that. Neither is Capcom - whom all other fighting games that aren't Smash Bros - follow.
@Cashews It's... Mortal Kombat. What were you expecting?!
I’m intrigued be the existence of Switch ports, so seeing a next gen game on Switch makes the Switch port aficionado in me very happy.
Looks a LOT like...Mortal Kombat, lol.
Impressive they're bringing it to the Switch. Sure, the Switch version will probably not run the best, but if you're looking for the "tournament standard" you aren't buying for the Switch anyway. I imagine it will run "well enough" to be enjoyable to casual play in vs and the single-player squad.
@Rob3008 A Not Safe For Work tag on the video. I really don't expect initial commercials to be over the top. I'm not mad about it. I'll know next time I guess
That name is going cause alot of misunderstandings got Mortal kombat (aka mk 1) than mortal kombat aka MK9 now MK1 aka MK12
Why did they purposely lock Shang Tsung as a DLC characters? Also that title will cause major confusion with the series going forward.
@dimi Dude the Switch is a current gen system, not last gen like PS4 and Xbox One. Current gen doesn't mean power or specs, it just means it's a major system one of the big three are currently supporting at the moment.
@GamingFan4Lyf of course the resolution is lower. Switch games are not in 4K. The question is perhaps how much lower the resolution could be before it looks kind of terrible.
@GamingFan4Lyf I think this is using UE4. Because MK11 used a modified UE3 iirc. So I think they are using UE4
This will be interesting how this looks and runs. MK11 was impressive for sure but you could tell. No rollback is a given. If you seen how the new SF runs on PS4 and even that struggles. Either case it still is pretty cool. Going to buy because I'm curious....but is 70 dollars worth the test?
@Serpenterror Dude, i think everyone is aware about it. Stop lecturing about defining current generation, it is kind of a ridiculous "side quest" or side discussion. But Switch hardware is not current generation - competitive. Of course, hardware matters a lot when you take a PS5 generation game and put it on Switch hardware which is probably somewhere between PS3 and PS4. Nintendo did not even do a "Switch Pro" to better keep up.
I wonder if hogwart s legacy (for switch) is delayed because of technical reasons or because they want to wait for everyone to buy and play Zelda.
You guys worried about DLC gotta run the Madden formula and just accept being a game behind. Save yourself some money, get all that DLC for the cost of the normal game (or less). Sure, it'll make finding online matches a bit harder, but something tells me you aren't looking for the most competitive experience available.
So get on that MK11 grind. It's (k)omplete!
@anoyonmus It is cool to get it on Switch if you want to play it on the go. Otherwise, perhaps better to get the PS5 version. I think the difference could be quite significant.
Tap here to load 57 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...