Capcom has announced that its final Digital Event for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak will be showcased next week on June 7th, 2023 at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / Thursday 12am AET.

The showcase will contain information on the game's upcoming Bonus Update ver. 16 along with some developer interviews. The short tease posted on Twitter teases the update as "the finale of Rise and Sunbreak" and that it will be "going out with a bang".





Find out what's coming in the Bonus Update! Then, join the team for a developer roundtable, as they reflect on bringing Rise and Sunbreak to life.



📺 https://t.co/8IzgK7wzLN pic.twitter.com/Gf8LpPChJV Tune in for the final Monster Hunter Rise: #Sunbreak Digital Event on June 7, 7am PDT/15:00 BST!Find out what's coming in the Bonus Update! Then, join the team for a developer roundtable, as they reflect on bringing Rise and Sunbreak to life. May 31, 2023

The most recent update to Sunbreak launched back in April and contained a number of additions, including new story elements, new system elements, and a bevy of bug fixes and improvements. We'd hazard a guess that this final upcoming update will include a host of new content to celebrate the extraordinary life of Monster Hunter: Rise.

If you've somehow not yet experienced the game and its expansion yourself, then make sure to check out our review of both - spoiler alert, we love them.