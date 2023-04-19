Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

As you might have seen, Capcom has released another free title update available for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

This latest version (15.0.0) contains two new monsters — the Looming Calamity Amatsu and Risen Shagaru Magala, and it also adds special investigations to the game's Anomaly Investigations modes, where players can unlock exclusive rewards.

Capcom has now released the full patch notes for this latest version, here are the details (note: specific parts of this update are for Sunbreak only):

Version 15.0.0 - April 20th, 2023

Main Additions / Changes

New Story Elements (Sunbreak)

A new monster has been added and will appear in Gathering Hub quests.

New afflicted monsters and a new Risen elder dragon have been added to the game.

New quests have been added.

The level cap for Anomaly Investigations has been raised.

Special Investigations have been added as the final difficulty level for Anomaly Investigations.

A wider variety of monsters now appear on Anomaly Investigations.

New weapons, armor, layered equipment, and skills have been added.

The level cap for armor upgrades has been raised.

New skills have been added to the pool of potential skills available during Qurious Armor Crafting.

New Melding Pot method added to the Market.

New prizes have been added to the Market's lottery.

New trinkets and hanging scrolls have been added.

New items have been added for trade at the Anomaly Research Lab.

New dialogue added for major NPCs at Kamura Village and Elgado Outpost based on your progress.

New System Elements

A new "afflicted materials" option has been added to the search criteria for "Anomaly Investigations" at the Quest Counter. ( Sunbreak )

) Added a category filter for forging decorations at the Smithy and for the "Set Decorations" option in the item box.

Added a "Wishlist" option to "Search/Sort" when forging armor at the Smithy.

Added a "Wishlist Order" option to "Search/Sort" when forging or upgrading armor at the Smithy.

Added a "Wishlist" option to "Search Decorations" when creating decorations at the Smithy.

Added a "Skill Pool Details" option when augmenting armor at the Smithy. ( Sunbreak )

) Added a filter function to the talisman management screen under "Change Equipment."

New Guild Card titles have been added. ( Sunbreak )

) Added an entry for Special Investigations on the Guild Card. ( Sunbreak )

) A new Badge of Heroes has been added. (Sunbreak)

Bug Fixes and Balance Adjustments

Player

【Hunter】

Increased the power and elemental correction value for the great sword's Falling Slash, Vortex Slash, and Rising Slash in the Surge Slash Combo.

Increased the power of the great sword's Adamant Charged Slash.

Reduced the amount of damage taken while charging the great sword's Rage Slash.

The following adjustments were made to the long sword's Harvest Moon:

1. Increased the radius of the circle that spawns.

2. Removed ""sheathing your weapon"" as a condition for canceling the effect.

3. Players will no longer be knocked back when touching the ring.

4. Decreased the cooldown time.

5. Slightly increased the height of the display position for the circle.

1. Increased the radius of the circle that spawns. 2. Removed ""sheathing your weapon"" as a condition for canceling the effect. 3. Players will no longer be knocked back when touching the ring. 4. Decreased the cooldown time. 5. Slightly increased the height of the display position for the circle. Fixed a bug causing the sword & shield's Jumping Slash to combo into a Rising Slash instead of a Roundslash if performed right after landing.

Increased the power and elemental correction value for the dual blades' Demon Flurry Rush and Lunging Strike.

Increased the elemental correction value for the dual blades' Slide Slash Combo.

Changed the effect duration of the lance's Anchor Rage from 20 seconds to 30.

Increased the power of the the gunlance's Wyrmstake Cannon (normal, long, wide).

Increased the power of the gunlance's shelling (wide only).

Increased the elemental correction value for the hammer's Charged Big Bang and Big Bang I ~ Finisher.

Changed the effect duration of the hunting horn's Silkbind Shockwave from 30 seconds to 45.

Added a damage reduction effect to the hunting horn's Sonic Barrier.

Adjusted the attack scaling upward when retrieving all 3 colors of extract with the insect glaive.

Increased the amount of stamina for the insect glaive's Kinsect.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the Blue Swap Scroll from being reverted to the Red Swap Scroll when changing weapons at the base camp tent.

Fixed a bug causing a regular draw even when performing a Special Draw, when using specific items in combination with control type 2.

Fixed a bug causing the player to suffer from hellfireblight during the fadeout when entering a tent, if Lv. 4 Hellfire Cloak is activated.

Fixed a bug where Followers appearing in the targeting reticle for long-range weapons would occasionally prevent it from displaying correctly.

Some head gear will now remain on screen when having a meal at the canteen.

【Buddies】

Fixed an issue occasionally causing Buddies to be displayed inappropriately at a Buddy Recon point.

Mitigated a bug occasionally preventing Buddies from participating in combat due to the fact that they keep attacking sleeping small monsters when they are on alert.

【Followers】

Fixed a bug causing a Follower's Buddy's attack to hit the player as well when the Buddy tries to knock the Follower out of a status that prevents them from moving.

Fixed a bug preventing dialogue between Followers from being played if the player is at camp when the quest is completed.

Fixed a bug causing Followers to keep dodging for a while if the player returns to base camp right before Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax's comet attack hits the ground.

Fixed a bug preventing Followers from dodging Magnamalo's explosion when it is in a turf war with Velkhana.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing Followers from participating in battle and moving normally during an Anomaly Investigation.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing a Follower's quest completion dialogue from being played if they faint right after completing the quest.

Monsters

【Monsters】

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing Pyrantula from being displayed correctly on the guest's side when Pyre Rakna-Kadaki unleashes them.

Fixed a bug preventing attack collision on Kushala Daora's backwards swipe.

Fixed a bug causing Shagaru Magala to only stay down for a short period of time after certain toppling conditions.

Adjusted the attack collision for Shagaru Magala's glide attack, and fixed it so that it doesn't hit at inappropriate times.

Fixed a bug preventing Seething Bazelgeuse from getting caught in traps while on the ground when performing its gliding tail-dragging attack.

Fixed a bug causing Violet Mizutsune's successful AoE attack explosion to appear as the explosion that occurs when the attack fails on the guest's side.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the visual effect of Violet Mizutsune's failed AoE attack from being displayed on the guest's side.

Fixed a bug causing the actions of small monsters to shift Velkhana's current position.

Fixed a bug causing Velkhana to drop account items when hit with a Wyvern Riding attack.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing attack collision on Risen Chameleos's sweeping poison projectile attack.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing Risen Chameleos from appearing in its Risen state on the guest's side.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing rocks and debris to appear at unusually distant locations when Risen Chameleos performs its ground slam attack near a ledge.

Fixed a bug causing a ball of poison to remain in place for a while when Risen Chameleos hits a wall with its spherical poison attack.

Fixed a bug preventing the sound effect from playing when Risen Chameleos uses its spherical poison attack twice in a row.

Fixed an issue occasionally preventing Risen Kushala Daora's tornadoes from being displayed correctly during certain attacks.

Fixed an issue occasionally causing fewer tornadoes to be displayed on the guest's side when performing specific attacks on Risen Kushala Daora while it's in its Risen state.

Fixed a bug preventing Risen Teostra from being toppled for a prolonged period of time if it leaves its Risen state while in the Citadel's Resinmire.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing Teostra to perform attacks as if it's covered in dust, even when that is not the case.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the animation from being played correctly when Malzeno, Shagaru Magala, or Crimson Glow Valstrax crosses a ledge.

Fixed a bug occasionally making it look as if Rajang and Furious Rajang perform a turf war in their normal state rather than their enraged state.

Fixed a bug preventing players from contracting hellfireblight when Magnamalo is in a turf war with Velkhana.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing unintended attack collision to spawn when Magnamalo is in a turf war with Velkhana.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the visual effect for Magnamalo's hellfire veil from being displayed after finishing a turf war with Velkhana.

Fixed a bug preventing some attacks from hitting players when Magnamalo is in a turf war with Velkhana.

Fixed an issue occasionally causing Remobra to attack Velkhana while it is sleeping.

Locales and Environment

【Locales】

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the screen from displaying properly if the player moves the camera while Wyvern Riding at a specific location in area 4 of the Sandy Plains.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the screen from displaying properly if the player moves the camera at a specific location in area 12 of the Citadel.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the hunter from moving if they perform specific actions with the hunting horn at a specific location in area 5 of the Jungle.

【Endemic Life】

Fixed a bug preventing Scale Lizards in the Jungle from dropping Kulu-Ya-Ku materials, and Apex monster materials in a variety of other locales.

Fixed a bug causing monsters to move in the direction of the Follower or player that used a Stinkmink, when using a Marionette Spider after said Stinkmink.

Base and Facilities

【Facilities】

Fixed a bug causing Chichae's dialogue at the Quest Counter not to match the player's progress in the game.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the cursor position memory for Master Rank at the Quest Counter to also affect other menu items.

Added a confirmation message when the player tries to buy or trade the maximum number of items at the Market, the Argosy, or the Anomaly Research Lab.

Fixed a bug preventing the ZL/ZR buttons from functioning on the screen for forging equipment/layered equipment at the Buddy Smithy if the top entry on the list of hired Buddies is empty.

Fixed various minor UI bugs on all of the loadout screens.

The number of pages for registering equipment loadouts, layered equipment loadouts, and hunter loadouts has been increased to 28.

Miscellaneous

【Quests】

Fixed a bug during Gaismagorm quests preventing the player from moving to the lower level of the locale if they return to camp right as the quest moves to a new phase.

Fixed a bug during Anomaly Investigations occasionally preventing player voices warning about attacks from being played for Apex monster attacks.

Fixed a bug preventing afflicted materials from being awarded when breaking parts on Risen elder dragons during Anomaly Quests and Anomaly Investigations.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing quests received under certain circumstances when a guest joins an Anomaly Investigation to become invalid quests.

Increased the number of Anomaly Research points the player can earn from Anomaly Investigations between level 1 and 220.

(For quests between level 1 and 120, the increase in points is even larger than before.)

(For quests between level 1 and 120, the increase in points is even larger than before.) Fixed a bug preventing Velkhana from appearing as a subtarget or wild monster during Anomaly Investigations.

Fixed a bug causing the player to receive the same quest over and over when obtaining new Anomaly Investigations via specific steps.

Fixed a bug causing an unintentional bias in selecting target monsters for Anomaly Investigations at the Citadel with 3 or more target monsters.

【Equipment】

Fixed a bug preventing bangs from being displayed for hairstyle type 01 when the player has a Lagombi Helm equipped.

Fixed a bug preventing hairstyle 33 from being properly displayed when the player has a Scholar's Beret equipped.

Fixed some mistakes with the default color settings for Pigment 2 of the Marine Braces layered equipment.

Fixed some mistakes with the pigment settings of the Dusk Braces layered equipment.

Fixed a bug preventing some hairstyles from being properly displayed when the player has the Face Scarf equipped.

Fixed a bug preventing some hairstyles from being properly displayed when the player has the Sonic Cap equipped.

Fixed a bug causing the shield of the Noble Ana Palas sword & shield to display in an unintended way.

Fixed a bug causing the position and angle when sheathing the Pure Spear Osaki to be different from other lances in the Mizutsune tree.

Fixed a bug causing weapons to display unnaturally when using a whetstone while having the Cloudburst Axe or the Wicked Niddoq switch axe unsheathed and in Axe mode.

Fixed a bug in the design of some of the insect glaives on the Barioth tree.

Fixed a bug causing the Moonlight Sparkflier heavy bowgun to display in an unintended way.

【Menus】

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the contents of the materials page on the large monsters list to display incorrectly following specific button inputs.

Fixed a bug causing incorrect button prompts to display when opening the sorting window while pointing the cursor to fixed items whose display can be toggled in your item pouch.

Fixed a bug causing the reward money amount to overlap or overflow from its display window when the amount exceeds 100,000z.

Fixed a mistake in the system message for "Receive Items" in the Start Menu.

【Other】